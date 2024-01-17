Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66

TechCrunch

Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.