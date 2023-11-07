Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan power Bulls past sloppy Jazz 130-113, snapping a 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan shoots around Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen as Walker Kessler watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, DeMar DeRozan had 21 and the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 130-113 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Coby White added 18 as the Bulls (3-5) scored a season high in points. Chicago got a boost off the bench as Jevon Carter hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, and Andre Drummond added 12 points from inside the paint.

Drummond had seven rebounds, reaching 10,000 for his career.

All-Star Lauri Markannen scored 29 points and led Utah for the sixth time in eight games. The Jazz got 15 points from Walker Kessler, and 14 from John Collins and Colin Sexton. The Jazz committed 22 turnovers in their third straight loss.

The Bulls' Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso, who played after injuring his right elbow in a loss at Denver on Saturday, each had 10 points

Chicago, which entered with 59 steals in seven games, added 12 in this one while scoring 30 points off Utah turnovers.

Chicago opened a 20-point lead with a fast start in the second half and extended the advantage to as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter

Chicago connected for a season-high 66 points in the first half, getting rolling with a 9-0 run late in the first quarter.

Chicago’s led 66-52 midway through, with DeRozan and LaVine pacing the attack. Drummond was strong in the paint and Carter was firing from outside, hitting three 3s on seven tries.

Chicago had nine of its steals in the first half, topping its average of 8.42 so far.

Utah had 14 of its turnovers in the half and stayed in the game thanks largely to 14 points from Markannen, who played his first four seasons with Chicago.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Bulls: Host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

