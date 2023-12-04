Zach Nunn has a bill to ensure expelled members of Congress can't receive a federal pension

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn has introduced legislation that would ensure members of Congress who are expelled by their colleagues — like former U.S. Rep. George Santos — can't receive a federal pension.

Nunn, a Republican who represents Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, was one of 311 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to expel Santos last week, making him the sixth member of the U.S. House to be expelled in the chamber's history.

Santos, a New York Republican, faces 23 federal charges that include money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty. The House Ethics Committee released a report in November that found "substantial evidence" that Santos has violated federal law.

"When you're removed from office for actions that require you to be separated, you should not be able to continue to cash in on the American taxpayers' dime," Nunn said.

The bill, called the Congressional Pension Accountability Act, would specify that members of Congress who are expelled by their colleagues cannot collect a pension. It would also revoke any government-funded match to the member's Thrift Savings Plan — essentially a government-run 401(k) plan.

Santos is not eligible for a federal pension since members of Congress must have five years of federal service to qualify and he was only partway through his first term when he was expelled last week. But Nunn said the bill will help set guidelines for any potential future cases.

"Going forward, I think it's very important that we have a very clear roadmap for individuals who violate the public trust and are removed from Congress that they can't access any of those benefits," Nunn said.

Members of Congress who are convicted of certain felonies relating to the public trust are already ineligible to receive a federal pension. Nunn said the bill closes a gap for members of Congress who have been expelled but not convicted.

"If they are removed by a two-thirds majority in Congress we want to make sure that they are not going to continue to be able to survive on the taxpayers' dime," he said.

Nunn is cosponsoring the bill with U.S. Reps. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota; Anthony D'Esposito, a Republican from New York; and Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire.

Nunn, an Air Force veteran, said members of the military who are dishonorably discharged don't receive federal retirement benefits.

"I think it's really important that if we're going to hold a junior soldier or an enlisted member to a standard we absolutely should be holding our members of Congress to a same standard that they don't get to walk away with money in their pocket from the taxpayer after they've been fired from their job," he said.

Nunn has also called on the Senate to consider expelling U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, a Democrat who faces criminal charges of bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.

"I would ask that the Senate move forward with its own review, its own due process and its own ethics evaluation to determine whether he should remain in office. I think the overwhelming facts before us indicate that both these individuals should be removed," he said.

