Zachary Savas Is The Independent Director of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Zachary Savas, the Independent Director of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) recently shelled out US$65k to buy stock, at US$12.90 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 15%.

Alta Equipment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Independent Director Daniel Shribman bought US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$8.75 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$13.60), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Alta Equipment Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$10.25 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Alta Equipment Group insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$108m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alta Equipment Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Alta Equipment Group. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alta Equipment Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alta Equipment Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

