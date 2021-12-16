Zack Scott drunk driving verdict postponed after ex-Met GM gets COVID: report

Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict was originally scheduled to come down on Thursday, but the former acting general manager of the Mets contracted COVID-19, delaying the case until Jan. 6, according to a report by Newsday.

He was originally arrested on the early morning of Aug. 31 in White Plains after leaving an event at owner Steve Cohen’s mansion in Connecticut. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on administrative leave by the Mets, who then fired him in November.

Scott’s lawyer, Bruce Bendish, said his client asked to attend the case virtually but was denied by White Plains City Court judge Eric Press, per Newsday’s reporting. When the case resumes on Jan. 6, Scott will learn whether or not he is guilty of driving while ability impaired by alcohol (DWAI) or guilty of driving while intoxicated (DWI). The DWAI, a lesser charge than a DWI, was agreed upon as a potential ruling after the prosecution and defense completed their closing arguments on Monday.

Westchester County assistant district attorney Davida Hawkes stated in her closing argument that Scott was “at least impaired,” seemingly putting a DWAI verdict in the lead. A DWAI conviction would mean up to 15 days in jail and a fine of roughly $300 to $500. Scott would also get his driver’s license suspended for 90 days. A DWI could carry up to a year in jail, a $500-$1,000 fine and six-month license suspension.

The trial began on Dec. 8 and just needed a ruling from Judge Press to be completed, which is what both parties were hoping for on Thursday before Scott’s COVID diagnosis. This was a non-jury trial at Bendish’s request.

The defense for Scott lies in two key arguments: that he did not fail the field sobriety tests, and that he hadn’t fallen asleep at the wheel, but rather, was distracted and looking down at his cell phone. Body cam footage from the scene “didn’t indicate a person was intoxicated by any stretch of the imagination,” Press said, while also conceding that Scott was essentially parked at a standstill in the middle of the road when arrested.

“He’s not charged with that (being distracted),” Bendish said in his closing argument. “But that may be what he’s guilty of.”

According to arresting officer Frank Confalone, Scott did fail all three sobriety tests. He and sergeant John Guastella testified that Scott stayed at a traffic light for two full cycles without moving. Scott did not take a chemical test for his blood-alcohol concentration.