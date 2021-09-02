Mets put Zack Scott on administrative leave after he pleads not guilty to DWI

Acting Mets general manager Zack Scott pleaded not guilty to a drunk driving charge in Westchester County, according to court filings.

Scott, who was charged with driving while intoxicated in the early hours on Tuesday morning, also pleaded not guilty to three other traffic violations.

He was arrested in White Plains after police found him asleep in his car at 4:15 a.m., cops say.

Hours after Scott’s court appearance, the GM was placed on administrative leave, the team said. Team president Sandy Alderson will replace him.

Alderson interviewed Scott and Jared Porter for the team’s vacant GM job before hiring Porter in December. Porter was fired a month later for sexually harassing a reporter. The team elevated Scott from assistant GM but left “acting” in his title. In July, the team promoted two executives to assistant GM, including Alderson’s son Bryn.

Scott had left a fundraiser at the Greenwich, Conn., home of Mets owner Steve Cohen about seven hours before his arrest.

On Thursday, he also pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to obey a traffic device, failing to change his address, and a “stop/stand/park” violation, according to the court website.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets had said in a statement on Wednesday. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott’s next court appearance is currently scheduled for Oct. 7.