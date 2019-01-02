The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abercrombie & Fitch, Foot Locker, Shoe Carnival, Canada Goose and DSW

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –January 2, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Foot Locker Inc. FL, Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS and DSW Inc. DSW.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Apparel Stocks to Remain Fashionable in 2019

The apparel category takes up a large share of the retailing cart. The Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry mostly includes specialty retailers offering apparel, activewear, footwear, accessories, electronics, fitness and lifestyle products, both in-stores and on websites. The industry’s prospects, which are closely tied to the purchasing power of consumers, have been robust of late owing to strong U.S. economy fundamentals.

The U.S. GDP grew 3.3% on average in the first nine months of 2018, a notch higher than Trump administration’s targeted growth rate of 3%. The increase in GDP, which reflects higher personal income and robust job picture, is resulting in higher consumer spending that has benefited the retail sector. The fourth-quarter is likely to show maintained momentum on a strong labor market and solid consumer and business confidence.

Strongest Holiday Season for Retailers in 6 Years

Clear signs of this optimism on the retail sector were seen as Mastercard SpendingPulse released blockbuster initial numbers of retail holiday sales. The early data reveals that U.S. retailers had the best holiday season in six years as retail sales between Nov 1 and Dec 24 increased 5.1%. It shows that shoppers spent more than $850 million this holiday season.

The success is mostly attributed to robust consumer spending, with e-commerce being a major contributor. Online sales grew 26.4% from a year ago between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Black Friday, per Adobe Analytics. Per Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. e-commerce sales grew 19.1% from Nov 1 through Dec 24 from 2017 level.

Mastercard’s initial holiday numbers undoubtedly outpaced the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) earlier projections that called for retail sales of about $721 billion during the holiday season. This data was somewhat within Deloitte’s earlier forecast of 5-5.6% retail holiday sales growth, with about 17-22% increase coming from online sales.

Apparel’s Contribution to Holiday Sales Growth

Among the retail wings, the apparel and home improvement industries held the spotlight, delivering the strongest growth numbers this holiday season. According to Mastercard, apparel sales rose 7.9% from Nov 1 through Dec 24, the best growth in eight years. This category gained from the strong momentum built during the back-to-school season and followed through the fall season and up to Christmas. Meanwhile, the home improvement industry recorded sales growth of 9% this holiday season.

Apparel Retailers Poised for More Growth

It is worth mentioning here that the apparel retailers have put up a good show throughout 2018 driven by their efforts to showcase innovative merchandise, boost digital presence, enhance supply-chain to provide fast delivery options, and manage inventory both in-stores and online. In addition to launching varied omni-channel capabilities, these companies are re-inventing their loyalty and marketing programs to attract customers.

Additionally, a buoyant consumer environment, courtesy of a robust job market and higher disposable income, is working in favor of the industry participants. This places the industry well for growth.

Some apparel retailers that have been on the winning side this year, gaining from the aforementioned strategies, are Abercrombie & Fitch and Old Navy. Additionally, we believe there are many more on the list that are adapting well to evolving times and gearing up for growth.

Our Choices

On that note, we bring to you five apparel retailers that are capable of putting up a glitzy show in 2019. These companies currently carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and have comfortably outpaced the market (S&P 500), which has declined 6.9% year to date. These stocks, with a market capitalization of more than $100 million, flaunt a VGM Score of A or B as well.