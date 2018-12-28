The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Walmart, TripAdvisor, Stamps.com and Etsy

For Immediate Release

5 Factors to Consider Before Investing in E-Commerce Stocks

E-commerce is gaining momentum on the back of increasing penetration of Internet.

With delivery services getting faster, the online sales has gained rapid traction in 2018. Per a report from e-marketer (October), U.S. online sales reached $526.69 million in 2018. It is expected to witness year-over-year growth of 15.1% in 2019.

The following trends should be taken into account while considering investment in the e-commerce market in 2019:

Growing Proliferation of M-commerce

M-commerce continues to gain traction due to the increasing proliferation of smartphones as well as the convenience it provides.

The emergence of m-commerce has enabled the e-commerce companies to reach out to customers faster and seamlessly, expanding their customer base in turn. This is especially true for the emerging countries, wherein a significant portion of the consumers avail online shopping services via smartphones.

Per a study by 451 Research, m-commerce transactions are expected to exceed e-commerce transactions on a worldwide basis in 2019.

Usage of Artificial Intelligence

Infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques into e-commerce services remains a major positive. Shopping and making bill payments with the help of voice commands have seen remarkable growth this year. This is evident from the booming smart speaker market which relies on virtual assistants embedded with AI techniques. Two such devices namely Amazon Echo and Google Home which are well equipped to assist customers in doing online shopping has witnessed rapid adoption in 2018.

Further, AI backed Chatbots are taking e-commerce to the next level by providing customer service support online via textual conversation mode. The e-commerce companies are able to offer enhanced customer experience via chatbots, which in turn is driving growth of their businesses.

Social media giant, Facebook’s new chatbot tools are already in use by some retailers in handling payments directly within the app, without forcing users to process their transaction on another site.

Augmented Reality Coming Mainstream

Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) technology by online retailers like Amazon, Alibaba and IKEA to name a few is aiding the companies in providing better product visibility to customers before the sale, in turn enriching their shopping experience.

Amazon’s AR View app enables the shoppers to understand how a product will look in their homes before finally purchasing it.

Further, Alibaba announced its AR infused shopping app called Taobao Buy that will offer 3D images of a product which can be used to view the product virtually in the house before buying.

Similarly, IKEA, a Swedish furniture retailer, introduced a news app called IKEA Place. The app enables customers to view and place a furniture virtually at their home using AR.

Several Industries Adopting E-commerce Route

The ease of shopping via e-commerce has brought about a tectonic change in customer preference. In fact, people worldwide have started preferring online shopping over the brick-and-mortar stores.

This trend has compelled big retailers like Walmart, Target and others to leverage the power of e-commerce techniques in order to penetrate the retail space further. Moreover, in a bid to counter Amazon’s strengthening fast delivery services, these retailers have also started offering similar services to the customers.

Additionally, payment companies like PayPal and Square are witnessing growing adoption of their services and products thanks to the increasing number of online transactions.

Moreover, many pharmacy retailers are trying to come online in order to ensure proper medication on time for the patients by utilizing the technical advancement in e-commerce space.

Also, companies like Expedia, Booking Holdings and TripAdvisor have been benefiting from the ease of online travel booking.