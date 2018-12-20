The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amgen, Aduro, Vertex, Evofem and Incyte

For Immediate Release

Biotech Stock Roundup: VRTX, AMGN & More

It was a busy week for the biotech sector with regular pipeline and regulatory updates. The key events include Aduro’s collaboration with Eli Lily and FDA approval for Amgen’s label expansion of ITP drug.

Recap of the Week’s Top Stories :

Aduro Biotech Collaborates with Lilly: Aduro Biotech, Inc. announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with pharma giant Eli Lilly. The companies have entered into a license agreement for Aduro's cGAS-STING Pathway Inhibitor program for the research and development of novel immunotherapies for autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Per the agreement, Lilly will gain access to novel molecules from Aduro that are designed to inhibit the cGAS-STING pathway. Both the companies will advance these molecules, as well as others from Lilly, into clinical development. In exchange, Aduro will receive an upfront payment of $12 million and also be eligible for development and commercial milestones up to approximately $620 million per product and royalty payments in the single to low-double digits should Lilly successfully commercialize a therapy from the collaboration. Moreover, Aduro will obtain research funding during the research term. The company has the option to co-fund the clinical development of each product in exchange for an increase in royalty payments. Lilly will be responsible for all costs of global commercialization.

Vertex Announces Positive Data on Pipeline Candidate: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced that the mid-stage study on investigational NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-150 in patients with pain caused by small fiber neuropathy was successful. Data showed that treatment with VX-150 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful pain reduction, as measured by the within-group change from baseline in the weekly average of daily pain intensity on the 11-point numeric rating scale (NRS) at week 6. The study met its primary endpoint. The candidate provided significant relief from pain in patients with small fiber neuropathy and was generally well tolerated. Additionally, a phase IIb dose-ranging study of VX-150 following bunionectomy surgery is currently ongoing to support potential pivotal development. Moreover, Vertex is advancing multiple pain molecules through late-stage preclinical development. The first of these candidates is expected to enter the clinic in 2019.

Previously, the company announced that Health Canada has granted Market Authorization for cystic fibrosis (CF) drug, Orkambi, to include use in children ages 2 through 5 years who have two copies of the F508del CFTR mutation.

Evofem Gains on Positive Data on Birth Control Gel: Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. surged after the company announced that its late stage trial AMPOWER on lead candidate Amphora for the prevention of pregnancy was successful. Amphora is a non-hormonal, on-demand, woman-controlled prescription birth control vaginal gel. The phase III study assessed the efficacy, safety and subject satisfaction with Amphora in approximately 1,400 healthy women aged 18-35 years at 112 centers. The primary endpoint of the study was the pregnancy rate over seven cycles of use (one cycle equals to 21-35 days) as assessed by the Kaplan-Meier statistical method. The data from the study showed a cumulative pregnancy rate of 14.0% over seven cycles of use, which corresponds to an efficacy rate of 86%. Consequently, the study met its primary endpoint. The efficacy went up to 98.7% with the cumulative pregnancy rate of 1.3% over seven cycles of use when Amphora was used as directed. The company plans to submit the New Drug Application to the FDA for Amphora in the second quarter of 2019 and analyse the data further. Assuming approval, the company will commercialize this first-in-class MVP-R for birth control in January 2020.