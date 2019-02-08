The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Qualcomm

Newpark (NR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.00% and 1.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2018. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Apple Roundup: Earnings, Analyst View & More

Apple is not recommended now because of the softening in its key product category. But there’s huge opportunity for the company to grow in the future, as evident from the commentary from Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty. It needs to maintain its image as an upholder of security and privacy at this point, which is why both the temporary ban on Facebook and Google and the FaceTime bug are important. These and other stories are covered in this roundup-

Earnings

Apple’s first quarter revenue and earnings both managed to edge past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues from the three important geographies Europe, Greater China and Japan dropped below year-ago levels while the Americas segment grew just 5%.

The all-important iPhone category was down 14.9% while the much smaller wearables and services categories grew a respective 33% and 19%. At nearly 13% of revenue and 63% gross margin, the growth in services is beginning to make a difference. And what with the huge installed base (900 million iPhones, according to the CFO) and new service offerings slated to launch this year as well as the promise of better security, growth is unlikely to slow down any time soon.

But Apple is still an iPhone company until its other efforts make a bigger contribution to revenue, which explains why the Zacks Consensus Estimates have come tumbling down post earnings (10.9% for the March quarter and 7.6% for June).

MS View

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty is optimistic about Apple, even in the event that iPhone sales remain sluggish. She thinks that the release of new service offerings (video streaming and a new media bundle with video streaming, Apple Music and the Texture news app) launching this year, will be catalysts for the stock.

She’s particularly enthused by the media bundle, which she thinks could add about 2 percentage points annually to services revenue growth through 2025, supporting a 5% growth in revenue and 12% growth in EPS through 2023.

But she doesn’t think iPhone sales will be sluggish either: "iPhone replacement cycles now stand at mature levels suggesting a stabilization of growth is in the cards over the next year. Management's commentary that demand improved in January is similarly encouraging."

Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Departs

The fashion aficionado that joined Apple from Burberry where she was CEO, is now leaving the company for "for new personal and professional pursuits," according to a statement from Apple. She was one of the highest paid employees at the company, drawing $26.5 million in 2018, even more than CEO Tim Cook, who made $15.7 million.

Apple is bringing in veteran Deirdre O'Brien who was previously VP of People. She is now taking an expanded role, putting her 3 decades of Apple experience to also head up the teams running its 35 online stores and 506 retail stores across five continents.

FaceTime Bug

The recently-launched 32-person video conferencing feature for iPhones, iPads and Macs called FaceTime was put to shame by Grant Thompson, a 14-year old from Tucson, Arizona who stumbled upon a bug in it.

The bug automatically turned on the audio of a person being called up even if the call wasn’t accepted. This could potentially publicize private conversation, making it an important security/privacy flaw.

Thompson and his attorney mother said it took 9 days to get through to Apple and the iPhone maker didn’t take note of the issue until a letter was issued under the attorney’s letterhead and the issue gained mileage on social media.

Apple fixed the problem and said it was "committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible."

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are investigating "Apple's failure to warn consumers about the FaceTime bug and slow response to addressing the issue" since it jeopardized the privacy of New Yorkers.