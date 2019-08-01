The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boot Barn, The Habit Restaurants, BJ's Wholesale Club, SeaWorld Entertainment and Ulta Beauty

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 1, 2019

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Picks Ahead of Q2 Earnings on Soaring Consumer Confidence

On Jul 30, the Conference Board released U.S. consumer confidence data for the month of July. Despite the lingering trade dispute with China and growing concerns about a global economic slowdown, U.S. consumers are highly confident about future growth, much to the surprise of economists.

A robust jobs market, higher consumer spending, low inflation rate and a likely rate cut by the Fed in July are expected to push up consumer confidence in the months to come. Finally, a blockbuster performance by Wall Street so far in 2019 also elevated consumers’ wealth and confidence in the economy.

Consumer Confidence Skyrockets in July

For July 2019, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence index stands at 135.7 compared with 124.3 in June. July’s reading is near the 18-year high of 137.9 recorded in October 2018 and above the consensus estimate of 126. The Present Situation Index, which gauges consumers’ views on current market conditions, climbed from 164.3 to 170.9.

More importantly, the Expectations Index, which is a measure of consumers’ short-term (for next six months) outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, surged to 112.2 from 97.6. Both Present Situation and Expectation indexes currently stand close to the highest levels in 18 years. Individuals stating business conditions as “good” increased from 37.5% to 40.1%, while people saying business conditions are “bad” rose slightly from 10.6% to 11.2%.

Consumer Spending Drives Better-Than-Expected Q2 GDP

On Jul 26, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that U.S. GDP grew 2.1% in second-quarter 2019, surpassing the consensus estimate of 1.8%. The most important positive feature of second-quarter GDP is that personal consumption expenditure jumped 4.3%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2017, after growing a mere 1.1% in the previous quarter. Consumer spending grew on new cars and trucks, food and drinks, and clothing.

Moreover, government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 5%, reflecting its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2009. Hike in federal outlay after the end of a record 35-day partial government shutdown, which significantly affected the first quarter, has given a major boost to the second quarter.

Notably, personal consumption expenditure constitutes nearly 70% of U.S. GDP. A robust labor market, which added 172,000 jobs per month on average in the first half of 2019, a record-low unemployment rate of 3.7%, and gradual increase in wage rate are likely to sustain U.S. consumer expenditure, thereby eliminating the chance of a recession any time soon.

U.S. Economy to Hold Momentum

With the advent of July 2019, the U.S. economy officially entered into the longest stretch of expansion at least since 1854. Although the pace of economic growth has fallen, it can still amply deliver.

Moreover, the Fed, which is currently going through its two-day FOMC meeting, is likely to announce a rate cut today (Jul 31). In June, Fed chair Jerome Powell expressed his concerns about declining business expenditure and slowing global growth.

A drop in the benchmark lending rate, which is currently at 2.25-2.5%, will provide cheaper funds to businesses for investment. As of Jul 30, per the CME FedWatch, 78.1% respondents expect a rate cut of 25 basis points, while 21.9% expects half a percentage cut.

Our Top Picks

Strong consumer confidence data indicates that consumer spending is likely to witness robust growth in the coming months. Consequently, adding consumer discretionary and retail stocks to your portfolio makes sense at this point.

We have narrowed down our search to five such stocks, each with either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.