The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Texas Instruments, Xilinx, Lam Research and ASML

Semiconductor Earnings Scorecard: INTC, TXN, XLNX & More

There are signs that the semiconductor cycle has peaked driven by softening in smartphone and PC demand. The next wave of growth for semiconductors will come from things like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, smart cities, IoT, 5G and auto. Some of the current demand is already aligned with expansion in these markets, but we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of that potential.

Whether the demand from these markets can offset the cyclical slowdown is an open question and the answer will unfold through this year and the next. In the meantime, the current slate of earnings shows that there are few safe bets with Xilinx being an outlier.

Intel: Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Revenue of $18.657 billion was short of the estimated $19.01 billion. EPS of 1.28 was ahead of the estimated $1.22. By segment: CCG up 9.7% (52.6% revenue share), DCG up 8.7% (32.5%), IOTG down 7.2% (4.4%), NSG up 24.5% (5.9%), PSG up 7.7% (3.3%), other up 27.6% (1.2%).

The revenue miss, weaker-than-expected DCG revenue, cautious tone and disappointing guidance were concerns. The lower-than-expected revenue was attributed to weaker orders coming out of China because of a slowing economy. But management also said that macro issues including the trade war with China, the government shutdown and Brexit made them incrementally cautious for the rest of the year although a relative improvement should be expected in the back half when new products including the first 10nm chips are scheduled to ship.

CCG wasn’t in the spotlight but the business which accounts for more than half of Intel’s revenue, benefited from stronger ASPs that more than offset the impact of softer volumes.

Result: The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the March and June quarters are down 4 cents (9.4%) and 4 cents (3.8%), respectively.

Texas Instruments: Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)

Texas Instruments topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on the bottom line while slightly missing on the top line. Management attributed the miss to slowing demand for semiconductors overall (not unexpected given waning demand for smartphones and PCs and ongoing trade tensions with China).

The earnings beat was mainly because the high-margin analog business remained strong, helped by 5G deployments at telecom customers. Industrial and auto were also good. Plus the company continues to transition from 200mm to 300mm, which helped it lower cost. An offsetting factor was lower factory utilization to maintain optimal use of cash in the softening demand environment.

One of the more popular measures management takes is returning 100% of FCF to shareholders. In 2018, FCF jumped 30% to $6.1 billion and management returned $7.7 billion in share repurchases and dividend.

Guidance disappointed, sending the Zacks Consensus Estimate down 10 cents (8.1%) and 9 cents (7.1%) for the March and June quarters, respectively.

Xilinx: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Xilinx beat the Zacks Consensus on both top and bottom lines helped by double-digit growth across business segments. In Data Center, The FPGA-as-a-Service (FaaS) model is gaining momentum with AWS, Huawei and Alibaba. New design wins for its FPGA products included Samsung. In Communications, 5G related spending helped revenue across Korea, China and North America.

SoC revenue is benefiting from the Zync platform that offers ARM technology (software programmability), Xilinx FPGA (hardware programmability) and I/O programmability. Strength in Advanced Products came from 28nm and 20nm categories. What’s more, it also guided better than expected. Result: The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the March and June quarters are up 12 cents (14.6%) and 8 cents (9.6), respectively.

The reasons for particular optimism around Xilinx that will continue in quarters ahead are first, with Intel snapping up Altera, the only other major FPGA player, all rivals feel affinity to Xilinx; second, the company has a solid strategy based on some compelling products that will drive continued expansion in its revenue and profits, even in a difficult market such as this.