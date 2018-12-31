The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Merck, Abbott, Lockheed Martin, United Parcel Service and Bank of New York Mellon

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – December 31, 2018 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Merck MRK, Abbott ABT, Lockheed Martin LMT, United Parcel Service UPS and Bank of New York Mellon BK.
Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Merck, Abbott and Lockheed Martin
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck, Abbot) and Lockheed Martin. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Buy-ranked Merck’s shares have gained +33.9% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which has gained +2.8% over the same period. The Zacks analyst emphasizes that Merck’s new products like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion are contributing meaningfully to the top line.
Keytruda sales are gaining momentum with approval for additional indications, especially in the first-line lung cancer setting as it is the only anti-PD-1 approved in this setting. Animal health and vaccine products are also performing strongly and remain core growth drivers for Merck. Meanwhile, Merck will continue to focus on cost-cutting initiatives to drive the bottom line.
However, generic competition for several drugs and pricing pressure will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and on products like Isentress (HIV), Zepatier (HCV) and Zostavax (vaccine) remains.
Shares of Abbott have lost -4.7% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Medical Products industry, which has declined -14.2% over the same period. Increasing currency headwinds to some extent dented the company’s strong international performance in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising.
The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the strong and consistent performance by the company’s EPD and Medical Devices segments. The company has been hogging the limelight within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Within Structural Heart, worldwide strong uptake of MitraClip improves further following the FDA approval of its upgraded version.
This apart, synergies from Alere consolidation in the form of revenues from Rapid Diagnostics have been driving growth. On the flip side, sluggish Vascular arm continues to dent growth.
Buy-ranked Lockheed Martin’s shares have lost -19.1% over the past one year, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace Defense sector, which has declined -9.1% over the same period. The Zacks analyst emphasizes that Lockheed Martin, being the largest defense contractor in the world, enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipment in domestic as well as international markets.
Consequently, strong order growth has been a primary growth driver for this company. Lately, the company has been witnessing strong demand for its equipment, ranging from C-130J aircraft in France and Germany to helicopters in Poland to missile defense systems in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East regions.
Its backlog climbed to a record $109 billion, in the third quarter. However, it faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services in both domestic and international markets.
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include United Parcel Service and Bank of New York Mellon.
Will You Make a Fortune on the Shift to Electric Cars?
Here's another stock idea to consider. Much like petroleum 150 years ago, lithium power may soon shake the world, creating millionaires and reshaping geo-politics. Soon electric vehicles (EVs) may be cheaper than gas guzzlers. Some are already reaching 265 miles on a single charge.
With battery prices plummeting and charging stations set to multiply, one company stands out as the #1 stock to buy according to Zacks research.
It's not the one you think.
See This Ticker Free >>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research