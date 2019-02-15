The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, Nokia, Zayo and NETGEAR

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 15, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. UBNT, Nokia Corp. NOK, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ZAYO and NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Telecom Stock Roundup: MSI, UBNT, NOK and More

In the past five trading days, telecom stocks mostly traded flat for the bulk of the week owing to the continued market uncertainty triggered by trade-related headwinds and no apparent headways in the recent U.S.-China bilateral talks. However, the stocks witnessed a steep rise at the end of the week as President Trump proposed to extend the Mar 1 deadline to reach a sweeping agreement to end the trade skirmishes. A probable meeting between the leaders of both the countries is also in the cards in the near future.

The high-level trade negotiation between a team of U.S. delegates headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterparts led by vice premier Liu He commenced from Monday and is scheduled to run through the week. Although no apparent breakthrough has been made, the Trump administration maintained that the talks were quite fruitful. Notably, President Trump offered an olive branch with proposal for a likely extension to the deadline to give negotiators more time for a long-term solution to the trade war. He also hinted that he could meet Chinese president Xi Jinping sometime later, to close the trade deal. Although specific discussions relating to restrictions for technology products remained muted, the industry cheered the positive developments.

Meanwhile, the government is moving closer to give the final touches to an executive order that could offer sweeping powers to the Commerce Department to review imported products by domestic firms and ban the outright sale of such equipment on grounds of national security interests. Industry observers feel that it could ultimately serve as a knell to some Chinese telecom firms and make it virtually impossible for them to operate in the U.S. shores if the bill is passed by President Trump. However, the proposed executive order is facing stiff opposition from rural telecom service providers that use low-cost Chinese equipment like that of Huwaei.

Regarding company-specific news, earnings took the center stage over the past five trading days.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

1. Motorola Solutions, Inc. reported strong fourth-quarter 2018 results with record revenues, earnings per share, operating cash flow and backlog, driven by strength in both segments and diligent execution of operational plans. This marked an excellent end to 2018, which represented another year of healthy demand across its portfolio.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.63 compared with $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents. Quarterly net sales were record high at $2,254 million compared with $1,957 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by growth in both the segments. The top line exceeded the consensus estimate of $2,219 million. (Read more: Motorola Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Revenues)

2. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, and increased on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP net income came in at $95.1 million or $1.33 per share compared with $59.6 million or 76 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39 cents. Quarterly revenues increased 22.5% year over year to $307.3 million, primarily driven by higher sales at Enterprise Technology business. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $253 million. (Read more: Ubiquiti Q2 Earnings Beat on Healthy Revenue Growth)

3. Nokia Corp. was recently selected by the Rakuten Group, a leading e-commerce and Internet-based services provider in Japan, to facilitate its smooth transition as a greenfield mobile operator in the country. The Finnish telecom equipment manufacturer will offer comprehensive turnkey services to enable Rakuten’s foray into a new cloud-native mobile network in Japan, thus evolving according to the dynamic needs of the industry.