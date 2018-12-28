The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Continental, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines, Azul and Swire Pacific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2018 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: United Continental Holdings UAL, Delta Air Lines DAL, Spirit Airlines SAVE, Azul AZUL and Swire Pacific Ltd. SWRAY.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Top-Ranked Airline Stocks that Could Fly Higher in 2019

The airline industry has struggled for the most part of 2018, thanks to rising oil prices. With fuel comprising a major chunk of the airline expenditure, an upswing in crude oil prices certainly does not bode well for the industry. Apart from escalating fuel prices, high labor costs have weighed on bottom-line growth of individual companies. The airline employees’ agitation against low pay scales has propelled frequent new labor deals across the industry.

However, this adversity was partly offset by strong demand for air travel, leading to higher passenger revenues and in turn, boosting the top line. Evidently, the top line of a majority of the carriers has shown a year-over-year improvement in the first nine months of 2018. To name a couple, United Continental Holdings and Delta Air Lines have shown top line improvements of 8.7% and 9%, respectively.

The Turnaround

The prime factor behind the airline industry’s recovery can be attributed to the downward trend in oil prices since mid-October. To add to it, the oil price retreat coincided with the record-setting thanksgiving travel period. Backed by such an upbeat scenario, several major U.S. carriers have provided bullish fourth-quarter projections. Alaska Air Group anticipates fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile in the range of 12.70-12.80 cents compared with the previous guidance of 12.60-12.80 cents. The revised estimate represents a year-over-year change of 4-5%. Notably, the carrier raised its unit revenue outlook twice within a few weeks’ span.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines predicts the same to rise approximately 11% (past view had called for an approximate 6% increase). Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines have also lowered forecasts for fuel cost in the final quarter of 2018. While Southwest Airlines expects fuel costs between $2.25 and $2.30 per gallon (earlier view was in the $2.30-$2.35 band), Spirit Airlines estimates economic fuel cost to be $2.27 per gallon compared with $2.46 envisioned earlier.

Despite chances of oil prices rising again in 2019 and a global economic slowdown, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has provided a positive outlook for the industry. The research firm predicts global net profit of $35.5 billion in 2019 for the industry, above $32.3 billion expected in 2018. The industry’s revenues are predicted to increase approximately 7.7% to $885 billion. Additionally, the passenger count and cargo tonnes are also forecast to rise, totaling 4.59 billion and 65.9 million, respectively.

With tight labor market conditions and a rising disposable income, demand for air travel is anticipated to remain strong. Notably, the IATA expects 8.2 billion passengers to take the sky route by 2037, doubling the current levels.

The Zacks Industry Rank of 24 (of 250 plus groups) carried by the Zacks Airline Industry further highlights the air of optimism surrounding the space. This favorable rank places the companies within the top 10% slot of the Zacks industries.

Given this bullish backdrop, it would be wise to capitalize on the situation and invest in some top-ranked airline stocks. To zero in on the stocks, we have chosen a few outliers that have performed well in 2018, overcoming all the hostilities.

4 Prominent Picks

Given the vastness of the sector, it is by no means an easy task to arrive at likely outperformers for the coming year. This is where the Zacks Rank, which justifies a company’s strong fundamentals, can come in really handy.

Based on a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), we have zoomed in on four airline stocks, which should be added to one’s portfolio for handsome returns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spirit Airlinesis an ultra low-cost carrier based in Miramar, FL. The company flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 has been making continued efforts to improve its operational efficiency by reducing non-fuel unit costs. Notably, unit costs (excluding fuel and special items) decreased 6.8% in the first nine months of 2018. For the full year, the company expects the same to decline in the 3.5-4% band year over year. Strong passenger revenues are further driving the company’s growth. Passenger revenues jumped 25.6% in the first nine months of this year. Owing to these tailwinds, the stock has rallied a massive 28.8% so far in the year against the industry’s 25.2% decline.