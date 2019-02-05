The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Banco Bradesco, Itau, Banco Santander and Rio

For Immediate Release

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

China’s “Year of the Pig” Begins

In the Global Week Ahead, the U.S. earnings season stays a primary focus.

Ninety-five S&P 500 firms release earnings. Names include Alphabet (formerly Google), Twitter, Walt Disney and GM.

After that, there are Reuters’ five big world market themes to keep track of. These factor into thinking by investors and traders alike.

Be prepared for loads of central bank meetings too. These follower decisions always land the week after a Fed meeting. It’s a quid pro quo arrangement.

(1) China’s “Year of the Pig” – A Symbol of Wealth and Prosperity

Investors burnt in the 2018 stock market rout will be happy to put the Year of the Dog behind them. Instead, the end of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday will usher in the Year of the Pig, a symbol of wealth and prosperity.

The first month of the Gregorian calendar may augur well, too. The $4 trillion MSCI world stocks index just enjoyed the best start to a year since the benchmark began in 1988.

The question is: Can the Pig help global equities sustain this stellar run?

Some bargain hunting and short-covering were to be expected after December’s historic rout. Hopes that the trade spat between Washington and Beijing may ease and signs of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes also helped. But a major issue behind the selloff — China’s cooling economy — has not gone away.

What’s more, investors obsessing over whether the global economy is sliding towards recession are heading into February starved of crucial macroeconomic data that would normally guide them.

China will be shut for a week for the Spring Festival. That may drain global financial markets of some liquidity. On the data front, Beijing tends to combine some industrial activity data for the first two months to prevent a skew in the numbers.

In the United States, the 35-day government shutdown that ended a week ago has complicated the release and interpretation of macroeconomic data for the world’s biggest economy.

Brace for more black holes in spring: In an unprecedented move, Japan will close its stock and bond markets for a 10-day holiday in April to mark the ascension of a new emperor.

(2) The Bank of England Meets on Feb. 7th (Thursday)

The UK parliament’s Jan. 29 rejection of efforts to delay Brexit has subtly raised the risk of Britain leaving the EU on March 29 with no deal in place on their future relations.

Most still expect a last-minute agreement. But money markets have cut the probability of a Bank of England December interest rate rise to around 55 percent, versus 62 percent a week ago.

The BOE’s Feb. 7 meeting may not offer much clarity.

Rates last went up in August 2018, and the next move likely hinges on how Brexit plays out. Governor Mark Carney has been unequivocally negative about the impact of a no-deal Brexit, warning of tumbling house prices and a sterling slide that fans inflation.

Most data indeed shows a very mixed picture for Britain’s economy. GDP may grow 1.5 percent this year and inflation is just above the 2 percent target. Manufacturing is slowing and businesses are stockpiling goods. A smooth exit from the EU will see the BOE tighten policy in Q3, analysts predict. But what if Brexit is disorderly? Carney has said the BOE may not be able to rescue the economy with rate cuts and may in fact hike rates to head off a sterling slump.

(3) Tuesday’s State of the Union Address

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address before Congress — a week late after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yanked the original invitation during their showdown over the government shutdown.

Trump looks sure to keep up the pressure for the border wall and may renew calls for infrastructure spending. Even with Wall Street focused on upcoming company results, including Alphabet and General Motors, the annual address has the potential to move markets.