Zacks Value Trader Highlights: American Airlines, United Continental, Discovery, CVS and Dell Technologies

Chicago, IL – January 11, 2019 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

5 Dirt-Cheap Big-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Welcome to Episode #125 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio service , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

2018 couldn’t end fast enough for investors as a stock market correction roiled Wall Street in the final weeks of the year.

But corrections also produce opportunities for value investors to buy stocks even cheaper.

A Basic Screen for Cheap Big Cap Stocks

Keep it simple. Look for stocks with a forward P/E less than 10 and a market cap above $10 billion.

Then, add on the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) so that there will be nice upward estimate revisions.

This screen returned 22 stocks.

5 Dirt Cheap Big Cap Stocks

1. American Airlines AAL is one of the cheap airlines right now. Shares have fallen 9% in the last 3 months. While earnings are expected to fall 6.4% in 2018 analysts expect a 22% rebound in 2019. It’s really cheap right now, with a forward P/E of just 5.9.

2. United Continental Holdings UAL has been holding its own during the correction. Shares are down only 1.5% in the last 3 months. The earnings picture looks a little brighter than its competitor American, as earnings are expected to be up double digits in both 2018 and 2019. It’s trading with a forward P/E of just 8.

3. Discovery, Inc. DISCA owns the popular cable channels HGTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Oprah’s OWN. Shares are off 17% in the last 3 months even though analysts are looking for 61% earnings growth in 2019. It has a forward P/E of 7.6.

4. CVS CVS recently closed on its acquisition of Aetna, so it now operates one of the largest managed insurers in the United States. Will this combination prove a success? The Street isn’t buying it as shares are down 14% in the last 3 months but that means it’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.

5. Dell Technologies DELL is back. After 5 years in private hands it has recently gone public. While it’s still early, Zacks has some analyst estimates on it already which has produced a forward P/E of only 7.1. Shares are down off their IPO debut price.

What else should you be looking for to find the best dirt-cheap big cap stocks?

Find out on this week’s episode.

