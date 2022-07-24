Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Zai Lab's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2022, Zai Lab had US$1.3b in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$494m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.7 years from March 2022. Importantly, analysts think that Zai Lab will reach cashflow breakeven in 5 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Zai Lab Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Zai Lab actually boosted its cash burn by 38%, year on year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 181% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If that revenue does keep flowing reliably, then the company could see a strong improvement in free cash flow simply by reducing growth expenditure. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Zai Lab Raise Cash?

While Zai Lab seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Zai Lab has a market capitalisation of US$4.3b and burnt through US$494m last year, which is 12% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Zai Lab's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Zai Lab's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Zai Lab that you should be aware of before investing.

