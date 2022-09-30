Zakharova says Ukraine has chosen the "NATO rubbish dump", while Russia is hindered by wings

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:39

Maria Zakharova, press secretary of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO membership with the words "Everyone has chosen their own path."

Source: Zakharova on Telegram

Quote from Zakharova: "Today, everyone has chosen their own path. Bloody butchers who kill women and children into the NATO rubbish dump. And we [will go forward] into Russia’s future. Will it be difficult? Yes. Because falling down is always easier than gaining height. But remember: wings historically prevent us from crawling. Forward, together, in the name of light and with God!"

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has applied for fast-track NATO membership.

Before that, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories are citizens of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!