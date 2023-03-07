Zalando’s 2022 Earnings Beat Estimates in Profitability Push

Agatha Cantrill
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zalando SE’s 2022 earnings beat analyst estimates as the German online fashion retailer’s new focus on profitability boosted the results.

The Berlin-based e-commerce platform reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of €184.6 million ($197 million) last year, it said in a statement Tuesday. That compares to the average estimates of €158.1 million among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The company, which sells a mix of its own-brand and third-party apparel, has been taking steps to improve its margins as online retailers struggle with inflation and rising rates. Zalando in February announced job cuts, joining a growing number of tech firms to resort to lay offs.

“The challenges of 2022 demanded us to be laser-focused on profitable growth and we acted quickly and decisively with measures that improved margins such as the introduction of minimum order values,” Chief Financial Officer Sandra Dembeck said in the statement.

Adjusted EBIT this year is seen in the range of €280 million to €350 million, Zalando said. That compares with analyst estimates of €279 million adjusted operating income. The guidance is the first indication of how its efforts to control costs may impact earnings in 2023.

Zalando has focused more on profitability as high inflation and people returning to stores following the Covid-19 pandemic hurt online retail sales. Its UK rival Asos Plc also recently announced a plan to cut costs and streamline its business, prioritizing profitability over growth.

Key Insights

  • Gross merchandise value, which is a measure of how much customers spend on the platform, grew 3% to €14.8 billion.

  • GMV is expected to grow between 1% and 7% this year. Revenue is seen in a range of -1% to 4% compared with 2022.

  • Zalando’s annual revenue fell 0.1% to €10.34 billion, compared to analyst estimates of €10.36 billion.

  • The average basket size was €56.70 in 2022, down 10 cents from a year earlier.

  • The number of active customers in 2022 grew 6% to more than 51 million.

Market Insights

  • Of 32 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 19 rate the stock as Buy, 11 Hold, 2 Sell

  • Shares have gained 18% so far this year as of close on Monday in Frankfurt. That compares to a 21% increase in the Stoxx 600 Retail Index.

  • Zalando Restructuring Could Lift Profit Outlook: FY Preview

(Updates with GMV in Key Insights section. A previous version of this story corrected EBIT figure.)

