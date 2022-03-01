Zalando Beats Expectations for 2021

Cathrin Schaer
Despite the fact that growth had slowed at Zalando over the course of the year, as brick-and-mortar retail re-opened after lockdowns, the German online sales giant still managed to do slightly better than expected for the full year.

During the pandemic, the company had seen growth as high as 48 percent per quarter, but around 20 percent growth is what Zalando considers a more “normal” rate of growth.

Revenues in the final quarter of last year grew 20 percent to hit 3.1 billion euros.

For the full year, Zalando’s revenues grew 29.7 percent to reach 10.35 billion euros. It had previously forecast growth of 29 percent and sales of up to 10.3 billion euros.

“We are very pleased with our strong results,” one of the company’s co-CEOs, Robert Gentz, said in a statement, asserting that Zalando had “the right strategy in place.”

The Berlin-based fashion platform, which now sells over 5,800 brands online in 23 European markets, also recorded growth in gross merchandise value, or GMV.

This is one of Zalando’s primary measures of success and accounts for how much inventory the platform has moved, as opposed to income from services like logistics and marketing. GMV is always higher than revenues.

In the final quarter of 2021, Zalando’s GMV rose 24 percent to 4.3 billion euros. This took GMV for the full year 14.35 billion euros, a rise of 34.1 percent altogether.

Last year, Zalando also grew the number of active customers coming to buy from the platform by around a quarter. This number went from 38.7 million customers in 2020 to 48.5 million for all of 2021.

The amount that customers were ordering rose too, going from 4.8 orders per customer to 5.2. However, the value of the average order fell slightly, with average basket size over the year slipped 1.3 percent to 56.90 euros per order to 57.70 euros.

Analysts point out that the value of the average order is important for Zalando as the company deals with the rising costs of extra demand by online shoppers during the pandemic. This also impacts the costs of returns. Zalando’s huge growth over the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the company open further logistics centers and require more space for staff. It has 12 fulfillment centers in seven countries and will add four more in 2023.

Zalando’s adjusted EBIT rose 11.3 percent to 468.4 million euros over the course of 2021.

In its statement, Zalando offered positive predictions for 2022, although this excluded any negative impact from the war in Ukraine. Throughout last year, it had been expanding into eastern European markets and had started offering product in Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia for the first time.

Zalando now expects revenue to grow between 12 and 19 percent in 2022, totaling between 11.6 billion and 12.3 billion euros.

Gentz said its stated target of moving more than 30 billion euros worth of stock by 2025 was achievable.

