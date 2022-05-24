Zaluzhnyi: Caesar howitzers are already on the front line, use mastered in 2-3 hours

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 00:03

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has shared photos of Caesar self-propelled artillery units provided by partners, which have already been used on the front line.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Caesar howitzers are already on the front line.

Our gunners quickly mastered the new self-propelled guns, in just 2-3 hours in fact.

I am sincerely grateful to our partners for their help! It contributes to bringing our Victory closer."

Details: As the Commander-in-Chief noted, Caesar is a new generation self-propelled artillery system. It can hit the enemy at a distance of 20 km or more from the front line with high accuracy. Russian artillery, reserves, and control points are stationed at this distance. Their destruction reduces the invader’s offensive potential.

These self-propelled guns are on a wheeled chassis, which makes them mobile and manoeuvrable. The unit is equipped with an automated self-tracking and target homing system. It has a fairly high rate of fire - 5 rounds per minute, and high accuracy. It can use several types of 155mm-calibre ammunition used in NATO countries.

Caesar offers crew survivability and a comfortable working environment. It allows operation on the principle: fire - manoeuvre - fire.

Background: France has sent Caesar self-propelled artillery units to Ukrainian forces.