Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, was informed during his visit that Ukraine requires 17 million shells and that US$350-400 billion worth of force and resources will be essential to liberate the country.

Source: War versus politics. What goes on between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi, an article by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to Ukrainska Pravda, the calculations of the General Staff show that to fulfil the task of the president to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine requires forces and means for US$350-400 billion."

Details: The General Staff shared some planning ideas with Austin during his visit to Kyiv in November.

Quote: "Austin was told about the need for 17 million shells. He, to put it mildly, was stunned, because you wouldn’t be able to collect so many shells all over the world."

In addition, according to the source, Austin also said that Zaluzhnyi complained to him about the intervention of the President’s Office: "Austin then told us that Zaluzhnyi complained about how everyone impeded him – the President’s Office, this one, that one. Well, it is clear that the president also learned about such conversations. And they do not cultivate trust."

At the same time, the President’s Office is inclined to believe that the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi will contribute to his political career.

The sources of the Ukrainska Pravda from Zelenskyy’s entourage on Bankova Street understand this well, so a significant part of the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is categorically against the resignation of the current Commander-in-Chief.

