Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has defended a thesis on law and received a PhD scientific degree.

Source: Hromadske media outlet with reference to NAQA.Svr, information system of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education

Details: Reportedly, it is impossible to read the thesis itself and its annotation since these are state secret.

It is nevertheless known from the keywords that the topic of the thesis is related to military discipline, disciplinary offences and sanctions.

The publications by Zaluzhnyi on the topic of the thesis are also dedicated to the issues of military-disciplinary law. In his works, Zaluzhnyi is signed as a postgraduate student of the department of administrative, civil and economic law and procedure of the Academy of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. Zaluzhnyi was present at many events organised by the academy, for instance, graduation ceremonies.

He defended the thesis at the National University Odesa Law Academy, the president of which is Serhii Kivalov, a former member of the Party of Regions.

