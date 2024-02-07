Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal won't affect Western aid – Stoltenberg

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Should Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ultimately decide to sack Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, it would not affect Western security assistance to Kyiv, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press briefing on Feb. 7.

In response to a question about the possible dismissal of Zaluzhnyi, Stoltenberg said that "this is a decision for Ukraine, not for NATO to assess."

Read also: Zelenskyy wants to replace ‘range of state leaders’, not just Armed Forces chief Zaluzhny

The official echoed a statement by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, indicating that any changes in the Ukrainian leadership would not affect relationships with NATO and other international partners.

Read also: Zelenskyy to visit Germany for Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16-18

“We will continue to provide support; that’s what is important, and we will keep doing it,” Stoltenberg concluded.

On Feb. 4, Zelenskyy said he’s considering a major shakeup of the entire administrative apparatus of the Ukrainian state.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine