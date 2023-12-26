Zaluzhnyi dissatisfied with enlistment offices' performance but believes they will manage

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says he is dissatisfied with the performance of enlistment offices, known as territorial recruitment centres (TRCs), but believes they will cope with the mobilisation required.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent citing Zaluzhnyi during a briefing

Quote: "Regarding the TRCs, to be frank, I am not satisfied with their work so far."

Details: The commander-in-chief noted, however, that the TRCs' ability to recruit military personnel has not been depleted, and he foresees no problems in providing the required number of people for the Ukrainian army in the future.

Quote: "We have made sure that the key positions that are directly involved in managing this process have been retained and continue to do their job. I think we will cope with this challenge.

As regards senior staff, work is ongoing, and we are currently replacing some of the managers who came there, and some have left on their own. However, again, this organisation is presently functioning and in my opinion is capable of performing its duties."

Background: The government has submitted a draft law on mobilisation that proposes electronic call-up notices and changes to the draft age to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

