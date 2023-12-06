Zaluzhnyi extends congratulations to the Ukrainian military on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, sent his greetings to the men and women of the Armed Forces on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, in a Telegram post on Dec. 6.

Expressing gratitude to soldiers, sergeants, and officers alike, Zaluzhnyi commended their unwavering commitment in the face of aggression from Russia.

"In awe of your bravery, I extend my respect to every soldier, sergeant, and officer, especially those currently on the front lines, weathering the storm and standing strong in frozen trenches and ruins, combating the treacherous enemy," he wrote.

His statement highlighted the vital role of the Armed Forces protecting Ukraine’s future and acknowledged the dedication of everyone serving in Ukrainian military.

"Proud of every individual currently standing in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he declared.

“And it is because of you that I am reassured time and again – no matter how challenging the circumstances, there is no shame for us!"

Celebrated on December 6, the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine holds special significance for Ukrainians – commemorating Ukraine’s struggle for national liberation in 1919.

