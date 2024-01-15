Zaluzhnyi invites Italy’s Chief of Defense Staff to visit Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a phone call with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and invited him to visit Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram post on Jan. 15.

In his message, the Ukrainian commander stated that the conversation covered bilateral military cooperation and the exchange of experience between Kyiv and Rome.

"I have invited Admiral Dragone to visit Ukraine and work together at our command posts and within the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zaluzhnyi said.

The parties also discussed the maintenance of the military equipment that Italy has provided to Ukraine since February 2022.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Dragone for steadfast support Italy has given Ukraine during its struggle against Russian aggression.

On Jan. 10, the Italian parliament voted in favor of a resolution to continue military aid to Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine