Zaluzhnyi meets UK Defense Staff Chief Radakin

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, met with British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin to discuss the situation on the front and Kyiv's defense needs, the Ukrainian commander said on Sept. 28.

Zaluzhnyi said he emphasized the importance of reinforcing Ukraine's air defense capabilities during the talks with the British general.

"I thanked him (Radakin) for his visit and for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Ukraine's chief commander wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Sept. 28, recently appointed U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Usemov during his visit to Kyiv.

Zelensky called the meeting with Shapps "substantial" and thanked the U.K. for its "significant financial, defense, and humanitarian support for Ukraine."

