Zaluzhnyi on Russia's plans: We are doing all we can to respond appropriately

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will not disclose what Ukraine knows about Russia's military plans for the next year, but he has promised that there will be an appropriate response.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi at a briefing on 26 December

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "You’re absolutely right to ask about the plans of the Russian Federation... Of course we’re taking what may happen next year into account.

I don't want to say now what we see will be happening because I don't want to be a little bit smart and then think about how to rectify the consequences.

But we are monitoring this closely. Today, we have enough intelligence agencies that are doing the relevant work. We can even compare specific data and data provided by our partners and intelligence agencies. And we are doing everything we can so that we can respond appropriately to this."

Details: Regarding proposals to give long-serving soldiers a six-month rest, Zaluzhnyi said it is impossible to predict the situation - and for a six-month rotation, "we need to at least double the number of troops" so that the right amount of people will be available.

"And what if the situation changes, if the enemy attacks from areas that are not currently under attack? What should we do in that situation?" the Commander-in-Chief asked.

Zaluzhnyi said people need to rest, but it would be a fraud to enshrine the rotation of soldiers in law because it is not realistic.

