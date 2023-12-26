Zaluzhnyi says 36 months of service is a compromise with government

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the 36-month service limit is a compromise with the government, provided there is no escalation at the contact line and that there are people to replace those on the front line.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi at a briefing on 26 December, quoted by ArmyInform

Details: The Commander-in-Chief said he hoped there would be enough time to train reserves by 2025.

Quote: "My position is simple. I never tire of reminding you that there is a war going on, which is developing according to its own laws and depends on our enemy's actions. I am well aware that our soldiers are doing their job in extremely difficult conditions. And of course, I would like those who go and serve to understand how long they will be fighting.

We agreed to 36 months under two conditions: providing that there is no escalation at the contact line and there is someone to replace them. And now the government, which has started implementing the law, is well aware of our country’s capabilities. And I hope we will cope with this challenge."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said 36 months will take us to 2025, and the command will have enough time to train replacements for the soldiers who have served since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

"However, the government must also recognise that this process should start next year," the military official said.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov explained that the term "demobilisation" will be used only after the war is over. However, he promised that the government would work to ensure that people who have been fighting for almost two years have the right to rest or be partially discharged.

On 25 December, the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) a bill On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Aspects of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service.

The changes proposed by the government include discharge from service due to the expiry of the service term (if military personnel did not express a desire to prolong their military service) in case of continuous service during martial law for 36 months.

