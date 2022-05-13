Zaluzhnyi showed American Howitzers Artillery "at work"
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi demonstrated 155 mm artillery calibre type M777 howitzers in action. These were provided to the Ukrainian military by the US Presidential Administration.
Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook
Quote: "Special greetings and thanks from our artillerists to the American people for the M777 howitzers.
My guys know the price of artillery. First of all, they wanted to convey that this is a high-precision and very effective weapon.
Together to victory".
Reference: the M777 is a British field-towed 155 millimetre calibre howitzer. The M777 has a digital fire control system similar to fire control systems in self-propelled guns. It can fire conventional missiles up to 24.7 km.
The M777 howitzer can fire high-precision M982 Excalibur projectiles with a maximum firing range of up to 40 km.
Background:
On April 13, the administration of US President Joe Biden decided to hand over 18 155 mm artillery calibre howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine. On 21 April, in a new package of armed assistance, the US government added 72 additional howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds and 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers.
On 4 May, the Pentagon said on condition of anonymity that 81 of the 90 M777 howitzers had already been delivered to Ukraine.
On 9 May, it became clear that almost all the 155 mm M777 howitzers that the US President Administration had decided to provide to the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already been transported to Ukraine.