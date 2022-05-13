Zaluzhnyi showed American Howitzers Artillery "at work"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi demonstrated 155 mm artillery calibre type M777 howitzers in action. These were provided to the Ukrainian military by the US Presidential Administration.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "Special greetings and thanks from our artillerists to the American people for the M777 howitzers.

My guys know the price of artillery. First of all, they wanted to convey that this is a high-precision and very effective weapon.

Together to victory".

Reference: the M777 is a British field-towed 155 millimetre calibre howitzer. The M777 has a digital fire control system similar to fire control systems in self-propelled guns. It can fire conventional missiles up to 24.7 km.

The M777 howitzer can fire high-precision M982 Excalibur projectiles with a maximum firing range of up to 40 km.

Background: