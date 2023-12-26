Zaluzhnyi supports demobilizing conscripts after service as they are ‘no longer needed’

The position of the General Staff is to discharge conscripts so that they can rest and recover, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said

The Ukrainian General Staff seeks to demobilize conscripts from service as they’re no longer needed, Ukraine’s military commander in chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said during a press conference on Dec. 26.

"As of the summer, we were not ready to discharge conscripts, but at the end of November, this was our proposal, with which we addressed to the Defense Ministry to discharge conscripts from military service," Zaluzhnyi said.

“As of today, they are not needed. Our clear position is that they should be discharged, go on leave, and then act per existing legislation.”

In November, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that conscripts would be demobilized after the end of their service.

