Zaluzhnyi and Ukraine's spy chief awarded Hero of Ukraine title

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, recently dismissed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: decrees No. 57 and No. 61 on the Ukrainian president's website

Quote: "For outstanding personal merits in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby order that General Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi be conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star."

… For personal courage and heroism during the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby order that Lieutenant General Kyrylo Oleksiiovych Budanov be conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star."

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

