Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARAI MUTSAKA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia is on “the brink of a human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said Monday, alleging that President Edgar Lungu is using repressive tactics to win another term in elections set for Aug. 12.

Zambia has established a good track record of holding scheduled elections since the re-introduction of multi-party democracy in 1991 by founding president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, who had presided over a one-party system for over two decades.

Kaunda accepted defeat after 27 years in power and retired. When Kaunda died aged 97 earlier this month, he was widely hailed as a statesman and a revered fatherly figure. Zambia, a country of 18 million people, won a reputation as a stable democracy in a continent where elections often lead to conflict.

Amnesty International is accusing Lungu of trying to reverse those gains.

“The human rights situation has drastically deteriorated,” said Amnesty of the rule of Lungu, 64, who first took power in 2015 after winning a disputed snap election to finish the term of populist leader Michael Sata who died in office. Lungu was then elected to a full five-year term in 2016, although his main rival again alleged fraud.

This will be Lungu's last term in office if he wins, and Amnesty International is alleging that he is using repression to ensure victory.

“What we have seen in Zambia, especially in the past five years, is an increasingly brutal crackdown on human rights, characterized by brazen attacks on any form of dissent,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

In a report titled “Ruling by fear and repression,” the human rights organization says Zambia has seen a number of police killings, arrests of opposition leaders and the shutting down of media outlets amid “a climate of fear and impunity.”

Social media activists are not safe, said Amnesty International, citing the case of a 15-year-old who is awaiting trial on three counts of criminal libel after criticizing Lungu on Faceboook.

Lungu has previously denied stifling the opposition and pledged free and fair elections during a meeting with foreign diplomats earlier this year. Lungu faces more than a dozen other contenders but his main rival remains Hakainde Hichilema who he narrowly defeated in 2015 and 2016.

Lungu has assured the nation of his health after collapsing earlier this month.

Zambia, Africa’s second biggest copper producer, is battling an economic crisis worsened by the outbreak of COVID – 19 which has resurged in recent weeks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK health secretary resigns after pictures emerge of alleged affair with aide

    British health minister Matt Hancock resigned a day after photos of him kissing an aide surfaced in violation of the country’s social distancing rules.

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementRomney: Trump election fraud lie ‘like WWF’ Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “C

  • Ex-Trump Organization VP: Trump Deserves To Go To Jail

    Barbara Res, a former vice president at the company, says Trump could be in legal jeopardy this week.

  • Matt Hancock took mistress Gina Coladangelo to a G7 health conference three weeks ago

    Matt Hancock took his mistress Gina Coladangelo as his aide to a G7 conference three weeks ago, prompting calls for an overhaul of the rules governing the appointment of government non-executive directors. Health department sources confirmed that Ms Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the department since last September, attended the G7 meeting of world health ministers at Oxford University on June 3 and June 4. The G7 health ministers meeting brought together health leaders from the world’

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by

  • Ousted Oregon lawmaker Mike Nearman nominated to reclaim his old seat

    Oregon Republicans nominated former Rep. Mike Nearman to retake the seat he was just expelled from, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The big picture: Nearman was ousted by Oregon Lawmakers after a video emerged that appeared to show him coaching right-wing demonstrators on how to breach the state Capitol last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNearman is currently facing charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • Bhutan's king has been hiking and camping across his mountainous kingdom to oversee pandemic measures

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been traveling across the country by foot and on horse to visit with his 700,000 citizens.

  • Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

    Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so."