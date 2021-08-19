Zambia Election Euphoria Fuels Kwacha’s World-Beating Streak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Hill
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s kwacha extended its gains versus the dollar, making it the world’s best-performing currency since Hakainde Hichilema was announced the winner of the Aug. 12 presidential vote.

The kwacha has appreciated by 7.8% this week to 17.92 per dollar, the best performance out of more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg globally and on track for the strongest close since May 2020. The southern African nation’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 advanced for a fourth straight day to the highest level in more than two years.

The Zambian currency’s rally wiped out the past year’s losses as both offshore and onshore investors sold dollars into the market, and some importers held off buying them in anticipation of further kwacha strength, according to a note from First National Bank Zambia, a unit of Johannesburg-based FirstRand Bank Ltd.

“There is obvious hope amongst investors that there will a swift change in economic policy with the new administration in charge,” said David Willacy, a foreign-exchange trader at StoneX Group Inc. in London. “In such a small foreign-exchange market, an influx of dollars from reinvigorated offshore investors goes a long way in a short time, particularly when dollar buyers such as importers remove themselves from the market.”

Investors are betting Hichilema, who will be sworn in on Aug. 24, will be able to secure an International Monetary Fund economic program and associated $1.3 billion loan by the end of April. They’re also hoping he’ll revive the economy in Africa’s second-biggest copper producing nation, which has been wrecked by years of overspending that led to the government defaulting on its external debt since November.

(Updates with comment from currency trader in the fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philly Fed factory index falls in July to lowest since December

    The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 19.4, the lowest since December, from 21.9 in July. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management, next due out September 1.

  • Oil Buckles, Hitting Lowest Since May as Fed Signals Taper Aims

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled again, dropping to the lowest level since May as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 3.2%, declining for a sixth straight day and sinking in tandem with equities and other raw materials like copper and iron ore. The Fed delivered a fresh blow to crude, which had already been weakening as the delta virus variant hit demand in Asia. A

  • U.K. to Look Closely at Defense Buyouts on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will look more closely at ongoing takeover bids for U.K. aerospace and defense companies to evaluate whether they will impact national security, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in an interview.Speaking after Ultra Electronic Holdings Plc accepted a 2.57 billion pound ($3.6 billion) buyout from private-equity backed Cobham Ltd, Kwarteng said he accepted that takeovers in the sector remain sensitive.Asked whether assurances had been given that none of a recent flurry

  • These are the best and worst states for health care

    If you need health care in the U.S., the quality will vary depending where you are.

  • Boxing betting: What's the best bet for Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas?

    Manny Pacquiao, who is nearly 43 years old and hasn't fought in 25 months, is a massive -350 favorite at BetMGM to defeat Yordenis Ugas.

  • Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and TSMC partnerships

    Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own chips. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company's strategy https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-build-qualcomm-chips-aims-catch-foundry-rivals-by-2025-2021-07-26 to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • 3 Things Dave Ramsey Gets Really Wrong About Retirement Savings

    Dave Ramsey is a popular personal finance personality, and he's got some great advice about paying back debt. But his advice about retirement planning leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, there are three ways Ramsey is steering his readers and listeners wrong about preparing for their later years.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.