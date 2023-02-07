Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

NOEL SICHALWE
·1 min read

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier.

“I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not sure of the charges though,” immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press.

Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The young children were from neighboring Congo and the couples said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

In Croatia, that country’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the four couples were told to leave Zambia within 48 hours.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge rejects new bail conditions for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

  • What might change about the abortion ban in Tennessee

    Two new abortion bills in Tennessee have come from Republicans in the House and Senate — the same majority that passed the abortion ban in the first place.

  • DCG Is Selling Holdings in Several Grayscale Trusts: Financial Times

    Digital Currency Group (DCG) started selling holdings in several investment vehicles run by its subsidiary and digital assets manager Grayscale at a steep discount, according to a Financial Times report citing U.S. securities filings. This report comes after DCG and Genesis had reached an initial agreement with a key group of creditors. Lumida CEO and co-founder&nbsp;Ram Ahluwalia weighs in. Grayscale, Genesis and CoinDesk are all owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG).

  • Hong Kong transgender men win appeal over status change

    Hong Kong’s top court ruled Monday that full sex reassignment surgery should not be a prerequisite for transgender people to have their gender changed on their official identity cards, in a move that is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the transgender community. A transgender activist, Henry Edward Tse, and a person identified only as Q appealed to the court last month over the government’s refusal to change the genders on their ID cards because of their decision not to have full sex reassignment surgeries. Tse and Q are both transgender men who have had their breasts removed, received hormonal treatments and lived their lives as males with professional support and guidance as well as psychiatric treatment.

  • Column: Rose about majors over money heading into twilight

    Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann are at different stages of their careers and their achievements in golf are nothing alike. “Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having Tiger there, all the history behind it, there's nothing that can compete with this,” Niemann said last year at Riviera, moments after he won the Genesis Invitational and posed with tournament host Tiger Woods. Niemann was 23.

  • ‘Struggling’ town lost $663,600 as Missouri city clerks used funds to gamble, feds say

    They wrote over 600 checks to themselves and used the money for personal expenses, authorities said.

  • Owner of Spain's Cosentino admits negligence over silicosis in workers - documents

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish businessman has admitted in court that he covered up the dangers of his company's star product, which allegedly led to nearly 1,900 workers contracting the occupational lung disease silicosis, court documents showed on Tuesday. Francisco Martinez, who owns Spain's leading kitchen worktop manufacturer Cosentino, accepted a six-month suspended prison sentence for five counts of serious injury due to gross negligence in a plea bargain with the court in the northwestern region of Galicia. Cosentino said in a statement the plea deal only admitted liability for insufficient technical information affecting five workers at a specific workshop and therefore could "not be extrapolated to other past or future proceedings".

  • The Latino State of the Union: Biden has done a lot for us, but fails on immigration

    President Joe Biden could stake out his own path on immigration, starting with an update of our asylum process to meet the needs of the 21st century.

  • Ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty in insider trading case

    A former Coinbase Global Inc product manager pleaded guilty on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, his defense lawyer said in a court hearing. Ishan Wahi, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, after initially pleading not guilty last year. Prosecutors said Wahi shared confidential information with his brother Nikhil and their friend Sameer Ramani about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase would let users trade.

  • Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out Oct. 10. Gabbard's memoir, currently untitled, is the first of a two-book deal with Regnery Publishing, the longtime conservative publisher. Regnery is calling the book the “full story of her electrifying break” with the Democrats.

  • Factbox-Biden's State of the Union wishlist: new taxes on buybacks, billionaires

    U.S. President Joe Biden will renew his calls for higher taxes on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the wealthy. These proposals, which mostly require Congress to pass new laws, are unlikely to become reality, given Republicans' control of the House of Representatives. Republicans' have pushed to slash funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. tax agency, and could push for an extension of tax cuts passed under former President Donald Trump that mostly benefit the wealthy.

  • Official: All students, staff safe at Okemos High after false report of shooting

    A township official said all students and staff at Okemos High School are safe after a false report of shots fired at the school.

  • Baby Cow Becomes Class Pet After Mother Can t Care For Her

    When a cow on her family farm gave birth but wasn’t providing milk, Cameron Ramsey, an agriculture teacher with Rock Hill Schools' Career and Technical Education program, saw a learning opportunity in the orphaned calf.

  • Lebanese banks close doors to customers to protest ruling

    Lebanon's battered commercial banks on Tuesday closed their doors to customers in protest of a recent court ruling that forced one of the country's largest banks to pay out two of its depositors their trapped savings in cash. The Association of Banks in Lebanon, which lobbies for the banks, released a statement calling the action an “open-ended strike" and criticized the court ruling, claiming it was detrimental to all depositors, because the banks cannot afford to pay out everyone else’s savings in full. The demise of the banks is part of Lebanon's economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis that erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country's rulers.

  • Big rig driver arrested after vehicle pursuit with CHP. He’s also accused of hit-and-run.

    CHP said the pursuit began after a hit-and-run crash that happened near Turlock.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist

    King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in just three months

  • How Amber Rose talks to her sons about OnlyFans, stripping: ‘Mommy has to make money’

    "My sons are feminists," Rose, 39, said. "It just means equality."

  • 17-year-old to direct A24 horror movie based on The Backrooms YouTube videos

    Sidle back behind that tree, Slender Man! The internet has a new favorite creepypasta obsession, and it’s already becoming a movie from A24, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment. We’re talking about “The Backrooms,” an expansion of the internet’s fascination with liminal spaces—which are weird (often edited) photos of unsettlingly empty places.

  • More coyotes spotted in the Miami Valley; What police warn not to do

    Spottings of coyotes in Kettering have jumped recently, and police want people in the area to know what they can and can’t do when dealing with the animals.

  • Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

    Silver linings all around.