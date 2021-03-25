Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46% of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic.

The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll from the disease is more than 1,000.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said health workers, the police, security officers, teachers and the clergy would be among those given priority in the vaccination campaign.

Cross-border traders, bus and truck drivers, and people over 65 - including those with chronic illnesses and their care givers - would also be prioritised, he said.

Over 3.6 million people will be vaccinated without charge under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance for poor and middle-income countries, and will receive the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots.

"It will be done on a voluntary basis," Chanda said.

The remainder - more than 4.7 million people - will be covered by the government with support from other governments and donors using a basket of vaccines, Chanda said.

Chanda said the vaccination drive was expected to ease the impact of a third wave of COVID-19 that is expected around June and July.

Zambia had delayed setting out a plan for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines because it needed to make sure the vaccines were safe and efficacious, Chanda said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Is Abercrombie (ANF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

    Abercrombie (ANF) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • 3 Reasons Why Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • Vizio stock sputters in trading debut as IPO market appears to cool

    Vizio Holding Corp. shares opened below their initial-public-offering price Thursday afternoon in a sign that the once-hot IPO market could be cooling.

  • France reports 4,709 people in intensive care with COVID, a high for 2021

    France reported that 4,709 people were in hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 58 on a day earlier and a new 2021 high. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now close to the mid-November high of 4,919, though still well below the more than 7,000 people in ICU during France's first coronavirus lockdown in the spring of 2020. The health ministry's Geodes website also reported 228 new deaths from COVID-19, down from 272 deaths on Wednesday.

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Superman & Lois Spring Finale Drops Another Captain Luthor Bombshell

    An annual tradition celebrating “the best of Smallville” turned into a festival of frights on Superman & Lois‘ spring finale, which ended with another jaw-dropping detail about Captain Luthor’s backstory. The super-couple’s troubles began when Sharon Powell’s son Derek mysteriously returned home, conveniently unaware of any voicemail he supposedly sent to his mother. Lois and […]

  • EXPLAINER: California's net neutrality law springs to life

    More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others. In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which will start enforcing its law on Thursday — with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S.

  • Richter exhibition offers to transport homebound Swiss to new landscapes

    An exhibition of German artist Gerhard Richter's landscapes offers to transport viewers at the Kunsthaus Zurich to faraway vistas even as coronavirus restrictions keep many close to home. "There have been many retrospectives over the last decades, but we wanted to also introduce little-known works to public view," curator Catherine Hug said of the museum's decision to focus on Richter's landscape works. Comprised of 80 paintings and around 60 further works, the exhibition features many of Richter's photo paintings, including "Clouds" (1970), depicting natural landscapes that at first glance might be mistaken for photographs, as well as the sprawling abstract canvas "Sankt Gallen" (1989) and a number of photo-collages and other works.

  • India is blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines to use for itself, disrupting vaccine rollouts in other countries

    The move comes as India is facing a spike in COVID-19 cases. It could hit vaccination programs including the WHO-backed COVAX scheme.

  • Snapchat is developing its own take on TikTok Duets with a new 'Remix' feature

    One of the challenges that some would-be TikTok rivals have faced is that they often lack the same robust set of content creation tools, like filters, effects, and tools for repurposing others' content -- like TikTok's Stitch and Duet, for example. It now appears that Snapchat is working to correct that latter problem, however, as it's been spotted working on a TikTok Duets-like feature called "Remix," designed for replying to Snaps. Initially, the feature will allow users to reply a friend's story with a remixed Snap.

  • After an impressive recent stretch, Steve Kerr is giving Jordan Poole the green light to fire away

    After impressing with his scoring ability since returning from the G League to the Warriors, Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole has the green light to fire away.

  • ‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: This doleful ritual — March 25, 2021

    Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver and Rep. Elissa Slotkin talk about the cycle of inaction on gun control, and the threat of domestic terrorism.

  • Foreign vaccine-seekers flock to Serbia for COVID-19 shots

    Elma jumped in her car with her mother and brother as soon as she heard that Serbia was offering free COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners, and made the five-hour trip from her home in Bosnia to queue up for a shot. When she arrived on Thursday, she found she was one of hundreds flocking in from Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia who had heard the same reports of Belgrade's plentiful supplies. While many countries across the Balkans, and beyond the European Union, have been struggling with hold-ups and shortages, Serbia has been trumpeting its success it securing vaccines from a clutch of different suppliers.

  • Massive container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, causing maritime traffic jam

    A huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal late Tuesday, causing a massive maritime traffic jam.Why it matters: The Suez accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it for even a short time will cause oil prices to rise — and remind us that the entire global economy relies on really, really big ships.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Ever Given was heading from China to the Netherlands when it ran aground Tuesday after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm.Because the 1,312-foot ship found itself wedged across the width of the canal, traffic through the all-important maritime chokepoint may be disrupted for days.And almost as importantly, the accident gave birth to many, many memes.What is happing in #SuezCanal today explained.#Egypt pic.twitter.com/T06bFDGQ7q— Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) March 24, 2021 The big picture: Even as COVID-19 brought the virtual realm to the forefront, the world economy still chiefly runs on actual, physical stuff — and much of that actual, physical stuff is brought to us in the holds of vast container ships.The pandemic has disrupted the flow of global trade, with consumers in the U.S. ordering so many goods online from manufacturers in China that the world was running low on shipping container boxes.By the numbers: There are currently over 5,000 container ships operating around the world, with more than 20 million 20-foot-equivalent cargo containers.As vast as the oceans are, much of the world's shipping — and especially the oil that keeps the economy running — flows through just seven major maritime chokepoints, including the Suez Canal.While e-commerce grew by 44% in 2020 as we increasingly shopped from home, all those online orders would be useless without container ships to carry them out.The bottom line: Apparently, all it takes to put a spoke in the wheel of globalization is one very large ship in one very wrong place.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

    T.Y. Hilton tested the free-agent market and came to the same conclusion he made last summer — he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. For Hilton, it marks the end of a foray he never really intended to take. Team owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the deal on Twitter.