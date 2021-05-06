Zambia Shuts Seized Copper Mine as Prices Soar Toward Record

1 / 2

Zambia Shuts Seized Copper Mine as Prices Soar Toward Record

Felix Njini and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia said a lack of capital halted production at a copper mine it seized from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd., just as the metal surges toward a record.

The standstill at Konkola Deep, a high-grade underground pit that also contains cobalt, was triggered by a shortage of funds to develop new mining areas, said Barnaby Mulenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines. The lack of capital is also curbing output at other operations of Konkola Copper Mines Plc, which was placed under provisional liquidation in 2019 after the government alleged Vedanta lied about expansion plans and paid too little tax.

The production setbacks at KCM come as copper surged back above $10,000 a ton on Thursday, with the reopening of major industrial economies sparking a commodities rally. Africa’s No. 2 copper producer is reliant on exports of the metal, but production at Konkola Deep may only resume after the resolution of a legal arbitration with Vedanta opens the way for new investment, Mulenga said.

“This demand for copper will only get higher and the sooner these issues are resolved there is still an opportunity to exploit this resource,” Mulenga said. “This is a giant which is sleeping and we remain positive that it will be mined at some point.”

Zambia Plan to Sell Billionaire’s Mines Stuck in Legal Mire

Mulenga said KCM’s current challenges result from Vedanta failing to complete underground works that would have allowed more ore to be extracted from Konkola Deep. The flagship mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt requires most of the $1.2 billion needed to turn KCM around, he said.

Vedanta, which has denied the government’s allegations, said it was “saddened” to hear about the production halt at Konkola Deep. The company said it had invested more than $1.7 billion in KCM and had planned to spend a further $1.5 billion to make the operations profitable.

Last month, employees of more than 30 contractors at KCM stopped work and staged protests over workers’ grievances.

The mounting problems at KCM highlight the political risks as President Edgar Lungu’s government seeks a greater share of mining revenues ahead of elections this year. While Zambia’s copper production rose to a record last year, that didn’t prevent the nation from defaulting on its external debt.

Zambia also plans to sell a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines Plc after acquiring the operations from Glencore Plc, Mulenga said earlier this year. The government wants to raise about $300 million to expand output and pay off the $1.5 billion it owes the commodities giant.

A Copper Mining Lesson From Zambia: History Repeats Itself

(Updates with plans to sell majority stake in Mopani in final paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Copper Holds Near $10,000 as China’s Return Puts Focus on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper hovered around $10,000 a metric ton as the return of Chinese investors from a three-day break put the spotlight on the strength of demand in the world’s top consumer.The metal climbed to the highest in a decade this week, fueling bets it will rally further to take out the record of $10,190 set in February 2011, as the reopening of major industrial economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.While there’s a growing list of lofty price targets -- Trafigura Group said in March it expects copper to top $15,000 in the coming decade on the push toward decarbonization -- the rally is boosting concerns about short-term Chinese demand. Some manufacturers and end-users have been slowing production or pushing back delivery times after costs surged, while weaker-than-expected domestic consumption has opened the arbitrage window for exports.Read more: Copper’s Surge Toward a Record High Is Hitting Chinese Industry“Copper prices will remain strong as a continued rebound in global PMIs bolstered investors’ bullish sentiment,” Citic Futures Co. said in a note on Thursday. While Chinese demand doesn’t support overheated prices, the broker recommended investors holding onto their positions for the time being.On the supply side, Peru reported a 19% jump in March copper output, potentially offering some relief to tight global supplies.Copper rose as much as 0.8% to $10,028.50 a ton on London Metal Exchange before trading at $9,990.50 as of 11:09 a.m. in Shanghai. In other markets, nickel fell 1.7% and aluminum rose 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin posts smaller loss as sales more than double

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, as its sales to dealers more than doubled. That compared with the 110.1 million pound loss the luxury brand posted in the same period last year, when it brought in fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll to shore up its finances. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash.

  • Once a stop on the smuggling route, Kenya becomes heroin hub

    Esther Wanjiru started using heroin at 16 to dull the pain after her baby died, first smoking, and now injecting the opioid which has become increasingly cheap and abundant in Kenya.

  • Brazil's Petrobras reopens bidding for Golfinho oilfields -sources

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has reopened bidding for its Golfinho offshore oilfield cluster, two sources told Reuters this week, following a rise in crude prices over the last several months. Golfinho is one of dozens of legacy production assets that Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, is selling to reduce debt and sharpen its focus on a prolific, deepwater formation called the "pre-salt." The divestment strategy was in doubt after former Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco was replaced in April with Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include: Genco Shipping & Trading, Spirit Realty Capital and National Energy Services Reunited Corp

    Zacks.com featured highlights include: Genco Shipping & Trading, Spirit Realty Capital and National Energy Services Reunited Corp

  • Barrick Gold profit beats expectations as copper, gold prices surge

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Barrick Gold Corp reported a 78% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations thanks to rising gold and copper prices, and said it was on track to meet annual forecasts. Production in the second half is expected to be higher than the first, the gold miner said, thanks in part to the ramp-up of underground mining at the Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and higher expected grades at Lumwana in Zambia. Barrick's first-quarter gold production fell to 1.10 million from 1.25 million ounces due partly to lower grades at its Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic.

  • Glaxo Defends Strategy in Face of Elliott Management Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s management defended the company’s strategy as the pharmaceutical giant comes under growing pressure to revive its fortunes after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took a stake.Speaking at Glaxo’s annual general meeting Wednesday, Chairman Jonathan Symonds said he understood investor skepticism, but said the company was now “doing the right things” and asked shareholders to judge it on the results. Glaxo is preparing to split in two next year, spinning off its consumer unit and leaving the remaining company focused on biopharma and vaccines.“We recognize there is much still to do,” Symonds said at the virtual AGM. We “understand skepticism given promises made in the past. But be in no doubt that we -- this board and this management team -- are determined to deliver.”Glaxo is in the middle of a turnaround effort led by Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, who has been in post since 2017. The company has lagged behind competitors, notably fellow British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, after it moved away from lucrative areas like oncology, which Walmsley has been trying to rebuild. Pressure on Glaxo to demonstrate successful change stepped up in recent weeks because of Elliott’s move to build a stake.While the activist hedge fund’s plans are unknown, investors and analysts have speculated it may push Glaxo to execute its split and strategy faster. The company is planning to set out the blueprint for the new business in June. Symonds reiterated Thursday that the dividend for the two new companies will be lower than the longstanding annual payout of 80 pence a share.The company has also come under fire for its absence on the Covid-19 vaccine effort. Glaxo decided early on to use its adjuvant technology -- substances used to enhance the immune response to vaccines -- to partner with other drugmakers in developing a shot, rather than creating its own. Symonds acknowledged at the meeting that it was “disappointing” its main partnership with Sanofi hasn’t moved as quickly as planned.Glaxo is still working with a number of companies to develop coronavirus shots that could be available later this year. The company is also awaiting emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its Covid-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotechnology Inc.It was “disappointing that the largest of those partnerships -- Sanofi -- was delayed,” Symonds said. “We intend to be competitive across a range of vaccine technologies, including mRNA, and we are well-placed to do this.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jodie Turner-Smith Met Husband Joshua Jackson With the Help of This NSFW T-Shirt

    During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, actress Jodie Turner-Smith revealed how her romance with husband Joshua Jackson first began. Scroll on for the NSFW details.

  • Bombardier to Exit Alstom Stake With $630 Million Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. is selling its stake in Alstom SA in a deal that would generate proceeds of more than $630 million at current market prices.The offering has gathered enough investor demand to cover the sale, according to terms seen Tuesday by Bloomberg. Price guidance will follow and such accelerated offerings typically come at a discount. After completion of the sale, Bombardier said it expects to have exited its 3.1% stake in Alstom’s common stock.The deal comes on the heels of Bombardier’s sale of its train-making business to Alstom for about $3.6 billion. That transaction included the stake in the French company that Bombardier is selling. Separately, Bombardier has exited its regional-jet business and now focuses on making private planes.The Montreal-based company asked creditors Monday to approve changes to terms on eight bond issues after an unidentified noteholder argued that asset sales including the rail and commercial-aircraft deals violated covenants on debt maturing in 2034.Bombardier fell 2.1% to 93 Canadian cents at 12:42 p.m. in Toronto amid a broad market decline. Alstom was little changed at 45.83 euros at the close in Paris.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Chief Signals New Rules That Could Threaten Robinhood, Citadel

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets and Citadel Securities had starring roles in the GameStop Corp. trading frenzy that rocked financial markets this year. Now, they have among the most to lose as U.S. regulators’ threaten a clean up.In his most revealing comments so far about how Washington might respond to the meme-stock mania, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler shined a spotlight on online brokerages and market makers that dominate the business of executing retail investors’ equity orders.He said popular apps like Robinhood’s exploit game-like features to keep customers trading -- an investing strategy that over time can eat into returns. And Gensler raised concerns that a deluge of equity transactions are being routed through Citadel Securities and a few other massive players, which he said threatens “healthy competition.” In remarks prepared for a Thursday House hearing, the SEC chief made clear that such issues will be a focus as the regulator examines whether tougher rules are needed.The task ahead for the SEC is daunting. Many of its regulations were approved more than a decade ago -- long before social media, real-time trading and smartphones transformed the stock market. And because of the stakes involved, the agency is sure to face an onslaught of pressure from Capitol Hill and intense lobbying by Wall Street.Read More: Family Offices, Payments to Brokers Are in Democrats’ Crosshairs“Many of our regulations were largely written before these recent technologies and communication practices became prevalent,” Gensler said in testimony released Wednesday for his appearance before the House Financial Services Committee. “We need to evaluate our rules, and we may find that we need to freshen up our rule set.”Gamification ReviewAs a first step, Gensler said he has asked SEC staff to seek public comment on “gamification,” a term describing video game like features that critics have most closely associated with Robinhood. The feedback the regulator receives will inform potential policy changes.He also said the agency will step up its scrutiny of payment for order flow -- the practice in which Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial Inc. and other firms pay brokers for the right to execute customers’ orders. In addition, Gensler said the SEC plans to review whether it should boost investment funds’ disclosures of short sales and swap positions that are linked to stocks, a topic that has drawn attention since the March implosion of Archegos Capital Management.Read More: A Glossary to Understand the Collapse of ArchegosFinancial Industry Regulatory Authority President Robert Cook, who leads the Wall Street-funded watchdog that polices brokerages, and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. President Michael Bodson will testify alongside Gensler.Thursday’s hearing is the third that the House panel is holding on GameStop. Retail investors banded together on social media platforms in January to drive the video game retailer to astronomical levels, badly hurting hedge funds that were betting against the stock in the process. The episode fueled a Main Street conquering Wall Street narrative that became a topic of headlines worldwide.Much of the trading took place on Robinhood, which enraged customers by temporarily halting them from buying additional GameStop shares because the high volume overwhelmed the brokerage’s required capital buffers. Citadel Securities, which executed many of the orders along with Virtu, was dragged into the controversy, with billionaire founder Ken Griffin having to testify before the House committee in February. The SEC is working on a report about GameStop that it has pledged to release soon.Following Rules”We look forward to engaging with the SEC as they consider potential rules in these areas,” said Robinhood spokeswoman Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay. Virtu spokesman Andrew Smith said the firm is “supportive of changes that enhance the investing experience for retail investors.”A Citadel Securities spokesman referred to Griffin’s February testimony when he said: “We simply play by the rules of the road.” Griffin added that payment for order flow is approved by the SEC and is customary in the industry. “If they choose to change the rules of the road -- we need to drive on the left side versus the right side -- that’s fine with us,” he said.Robinhood, which is planning an initial public offering later this year, relies on payments for order flow for a big chunk of its revenue. Retail brokerages and market makers have aggressively defended the practice, arguing that it allow investors to trade stocks for free. But consumer advocates and financial industry critics say the payments trigger conflicts that could prompt brokerages to focus on profits rather than serving their customers’ interests.Read More: The Market Plumbing Behind the Meme Stock FrenziesIn his prepared remarks, Finra’s Cook said the regulator is “investigating whether its broker-dealer members complied with existing rules” during the wild January trading, and is considering strengthening its standards. The watchdog looks forward to working with the SEC on its review of payment for order flow and is evaluating whether new rules are needed for game-like trading features, he added.Archegos ImplosionGensler also discussed Archegos, the family office run by Bill Hwang. The firm collapsed after making undisclosed derivatives bets tied to stocks, with its banking counterparties suffering billions of dollars in losses. Gensler said the SEC has authority to extend its disclosure rules to swaps.“At the core of that story was Archegos’ use of total return swaps based on underlying stocks, and significant exposure that the prime brokers had to the family office,” he said.(Updates with background on hearing, starting in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teck Resources Soars Past Buy Point

    Teck Resources ended near highs after topping a 22.92 buy point.

  • Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Broos heads to South Africa

    Belgian Hugo Broos will replace sacked Molefi Ntseki as coach of South Africa, national football association chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe said in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Private Lenders Tremble Over Self-Dealing Probe at Toronto Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Private lenders in Canada are rushing to reassure investors after the country’s top capital markets regulator disclosed an investigation into alleged mismanagement and self-dealing at Bridging Finance Inc., a Toronto firm that provides credit to businesses.Executives at five other private lending firms in Canada said that the news of the Ontario Securities Commission investigation of Bridging over the weekend prompted numerous inquiries from their investors. They’re asking about those firms’ lending practices, how they place values on loans and how they prevent self-dealing, the executives said. They’re also asking how any new oversight of the sector might affect business.Colin Kilgour, a founder of Kilgour Williams Capital, took an empathetic tone in a note to his clients, offering full disclosure to allay any of their fears. “In the interest of full transparency, we welcome any investor in the fund who wishes to review the valuation methodology and/or the mark-to-market of the loan portfolio,” he wrote.An executive at another lender, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged that the scrutiny of Bridging is raising concerns about the sector as a whole.An Ontario court last week ordered PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging, which manages about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in loans mostly to small and midsize companies. That order was requested by the securities commission, which is looking into whether Bridging and senior executives misappropriated investor funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.The OSC says it has evidence that Bridging Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Canadian entrepreneur Sean McCoshen. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.According to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into Sharpe’s investment accounts. Almost C$100,000 went to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga for Sharpe’s use.“We drive pick-up trucks, not Bentleys,” Kilgour said in his note to clients.None of the allegations against Bridging or Sharpe has been proved in a court. Sharpe declined to comment.As the volume of negative-yielding debt has surged and investors look to capitalize on the additional returns illiquid assets can provide, private debt has increasingly become more appealing to institutional investors and family offices. Retail wealthy investors, with the help of financial advisers, have also been increasingly parking cash in private debt -- now approaching a $1 trillion market -- looking to boost returns.More: Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds, CEO Took PaymentsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Revealed: UK's best selling car as showrooms reopen

    The SMMT slightly lifted its forecast for car registrations this year, anticipating stronger demand as the economy reopens.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket