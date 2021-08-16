Zambian Opposition Leader Wins With Biggest Margin in 25 Years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Hill and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured a shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairman Esau Chulu announced Hichilema’s victory over incumbent President Edgar Lungu at a briefing early on Monday in the capital, Lusaka. Hichilema obtained 2.81 million votes against 1.81 million for Lungu -- the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century.

Hichilema, 59, faces the difficult task of reviving an economy wrecked by years of overspending that culminated in the nation becoming Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November. Annual inflation is at the highest in two decades at nearly 25%, and the economy is forecast to only narrowly avoid a depression this year.

The president-elect will also need to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, and repair relations with copper miners operating in Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest producer of the metal.

Hichilema has said he plans to seal a bailout from the IMF as soon as is technically possible and initiate debt-restructuring talks. The businessman and cattle rancher says he can achieve an economic growth rate of more than 10% within five years if he’s elected, mainly by growing the mining, agriculture, construction and manufacturing industries.

READ: Debt-Fueled Splurge May Cost Zambian President Lungu His Job

Hichilema’s big win “bodes well for discussions with the IMF around an extended credit facility and external debt restructuring talks,” Eurasia Group analyst Connor Vasey said in an emailed research note.

Known as HH, Hichilema has an economics degree as well as an MBA from the University of Birmingham in the U.K. He unsuccessfully contested the nation’s previous five presidential elections, and was jailed for four months on treason charges in 2017 after his convoy of vehicles refused to make way for Lungu’s.

Lopsided Campaign

Lungu, who won power in 2015, said the Aug. 12 election was tainted because of violence in three provinces where Hichilema performed the best. But a European Union observer mission on Saturday pointed to a lopsided playing field that favored Lungu during the campaign period, when it said there was misuse of state resources and one-sided media reporting.

Hichilema’s United Party for National Development dismissed Lungu’s claims.

Zambia stands out in the region, having changed governments democratically twice since the late Kenneth Kaunda’s rule ended in 1991. The Patriotic Front won power in 2011 under Michael Sata’s leadership, and Lungu was elected in 2015 following Sata’s death while in office.

Near-record prices for copper, which accounts for more than 70% of Zambia’s export earnings, will boost Zambia’s coffers regardless of who wins.

Another plus is a $1.3 billion transfer from the IMF due this month -- separate to the talks Zambia’s in with the fund for a similar amount -- that will almost double the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves.

To conclude program talks with the Washington-based lender, which will anchor negotiations with external creditors including holders of the nation’s $3 billion Eurobonds, Zambia’s government may need to cut energy and farm subsidies that have depleted government accounts in recent years.

As far as Hichilema is concerned, “there is absolutely nothing to celebrate,” Gary Nkombo, the UPND’s elections chairman told reporters. “This country has has got a lot of challenges.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zambia election: Opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema declared winner

    Hakainde Hichilema wins a landslide victory over incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

  • Zambian opposition leader Hichilema wins 2021 presidential election

    LUSAKA (Reuters) -Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday when releasing the final results from 156 constituencies, barring one. In the final tally, Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," said electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, to a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

  • Sundowns' Mweene saves four penalties, scores in shootout

    Zambia goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene saved four penalties and scored in a shootout as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday in the high-profile quarter-final of a South African season-opening knockout competition.

  • Zimbabwe May Tap Private Creditors to Pay Evicted White Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering borrowing money directly from private investors to fund the first half of a $3.5 billion compensation agreement with White farmers whose land was seized two decades ago, a person familiar with the situation said.The government, which last month appointed London-based Newstate Partners LLP to help it raise the money, needs to secure $1.75 billion by July next year to meet its obligations. Compensating the farmers is key to Zimbabwe’s repairing its relations

  • Zambia election: President claims vote was not free and fair

    Early results show Edgar Lungu, who is seeking a second term, trailing rival Hakainde Hichilema.

  • U.S. investors lean on blank-check firms in search for energy transition targets

    Former U.S. oil investment bankers, portfolio managers and executives have formed over 20 listed blank-check companies to take renewable energy companies public, with more listings expected. Investors are rushing to form these companies, known as Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), as capital shifts from traditional oil and gas investments to low-carbon alternatives. SPACs have been most active in the technology and healthcare industries, but the alternative energy space is heating up.

  • Crypto is reshaping the world economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. Here’s how some are playing it

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the U.S. dollar would no longer be pegged to gold (GC00) effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the fight against fascism and global economic instability.

  • The surprising interests desperate for spending on roads and bridges

    ‘People not only use roads for business purposes but also for pleasure.’

  • Stronger Dollar Expected in 2022, UBS Global WM Says

    Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific foreign exchange at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Office, discusses the outlook for the dollar and Asian currencies. He also talks about the prospects for commodities including oil. gold and silver. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Varane signs four-year deal at Manchester United

    Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils on Saturday.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Delta Stirs Growth Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and Treasuries climbed on concerns that the economic recovery from the pandemic is slowing as the fast-spreading delta virus strain hampers reopening.Japanese shares slid and haven demand spurred the yen amid expectations a virus state of emergency in some regions including Tokyo will be extended. Chinese technology stocks slumped after more criticism of online gaming from state media. The latest China retail sales and industrial outpu

  • LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are already practicing together

    Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in the lab preparing for next season.

  • 'After Eriksen, it gave us chills': Bordeaux's Kalu collapses in match

    Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.

  • U.S. forces taking over Kabul airport's air traffic control after American Embassy evacuated

    U.S. forces are taking over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan, after the American Embassy was evacuated on Sunday.The latest: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in an emailed statement: "We can confirm that the safe evacuation of all Embassy personnel is now complete. All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military." Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • Klopp, Van Dijk, Alisson excited to have the Liverpool band back together

    Alisson was happy to keep a clean sheet and see Matip and Van Dijk in front of him, while VVD himself was thrilled to be back in a meaningful match.

  • Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday in his annual state of the nation speech that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Struggling with a jump in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for COVID-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll the highest globally and total fatalities topping 100,000. Jokowi, as the president is known, cited the introduction last month of tighter social restrictions, which require staff in non-essential sectors to work from home and limit the operations of malls or restaurants, as examples of the balance.

  • Joe Biden’s Surrender Is an Ugly, Needless Disaster

    -With the Taliban retaking Afghanistan amid a frenzied U.S. exit, I am reminded that Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, famously said that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That isn’t an exaggeration.Biden opposed the Persian Gulf War (later, reversing his decision and saying George H.W. Bush should have gone all the way to Baghdad) and supported the Iraq War, before opposing the surge in Iraq (not

  • Editorial Board Calls for Giuliani’s National Disbarment: We’ve ‘Had Enough’ of His ‘Fake News’

    Rudy Giuliani’s “false and misleading” claims about the 2020 election have already led to the suspension of his licenses to practice law in New York and Washington D.C., but an editorial board argued in a column Sunday that the blowback against Donald Trump’s lawyer shouldn’t stop there. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggested in an Aug. 15 op-ed that Giuliani should be disbarred in every state for spreading “fake news” and lying about the 2016 and 2020 elections. The editorial board pointed out t

  • Lindsey Graham has warned Trump that January 6 will be his 'political obituary' if he doesn't get over the 2020 election

    Graham thinks he can make Trump a unifying force in the GOP, if only he could move on from his loss to Biden, according to a New York Times report.

  • China's state media mocked the US withdrawal in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban takeover was 'more smooth than the presidential transition in the US'

    Hu Xijin, editor of China's state-affiliated Global Times, referenced posts on Weibo that compared the chaotic Capitol riot to the Taliban's takeover.