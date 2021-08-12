Zambians start voting in elections seen as test of democracy

FARAI MUTSAKA
In this article:
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambians are voting in a tense election that the president and his main rival have said is a test of the southern African country's reputation as a stable democracy.

Polling began early Thursday morning at more than 12,000 polling stations, including in prisons. More than 7 million people, or over 83% of eligible voters, have registered to vote, according to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

President Edgar Lungu is counting winning votes on his record of infrastructure developments, mainly Chinese-funded, and the distribution of agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers to millions of farmers. However, his chances could be hurt by a debilitating economic tailspin. Lungu, who came to power in 2015 remains optimistic.

“I am hopeful that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of power to myself,” the 64-year old who practiced law before joining politics said Wednesday.

His main rival is 59-year old Hakainde Hichilema and this will be a sixth shot at the presidency in the country of 18 million people. He touts his background as a businessman, saying he will be able to attract investment, better manage the stuttering economy and eradicate alleged corruption.

“The elections should result in a change of government,” he told reporters on the eve of the elections. He is hoping that hardships brought by the sharp slide of the country's once-growing economy will push Zambians to vote for change.

“Poverty is written everywhere. Everybody is hurting. Zambia is at a crossroads,” he said.

Analysts say like previous contests between the two men in 2015 and 2016, this vote will be closely fought.

Violence flared between supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development during a heated campaign period.

Both Lungu and Hichilema used their final addresses to raise concern over the violence, saying the relative peace once enjoyed in the country is at stake. They urged citizens to vote in peace.

But it is what happens after the vote that has many people worried. Results will be announced on Sunday at the latest, the electoral commission said earlier this week.

In total, 16 candidates are vying for the presidency. Zambia will go for a second-round vote if none of the candidates get more than 50% of the votes cast.

More than 800 candidates will battle for the elected 156 seats in the National Assembly. Mayoral and council seats are also up for election.

