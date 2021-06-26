Zane Pederson, already in prison, sentenced in Kandiyohi County for sexual assault and firearm theft

Jun. 26—WILLMAR — A Spicer man sentenced to prison last winter for a home invasion and rape in Winona County was sentenced Friday for sexual assault against a vulnerable person in December 2018 and for the theft of a firearm from a Kandiyohi County home in December 2017.

Zane Robert Pederson, 32, was sentenced to 153 months or 12 years and nine months on the sexual assault charge, with credit for 843 days already served in custody, about two years and four months. He was ordered to serve conditional release of 99 years after release from custody. On the firearms theft charge, he was sentenced to 21 months with the same credit for time served.

In each case, Pederson was ordered to pay a $50 fine and court fees that bring the total to $140. The fines and fees are to be taken from his prison earnings.

Pederson was convicted of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct after entering an Alford plea Thursday.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to the crime but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to make a conviction likely. The plea is entered in the record as a guilty plea. A felony criminal sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult charge was dismissed.

Pederson also pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft of a firearm from a Kandiyohi County home. He was charged with nine counts of felony theft of firearm in that case.

Pederson was previously sentenced on burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with a home invasion and rape in Winona County.

According to Kandiyohi County court records, Pederson in 2018 sexually assaulted a man who lived in a group home where Pederson worked in Willmar.

Pederson had talked with the man about his sex life on Christmas night. After the man said he'd never had sex, Pederson showed him pornography on the computer. He then pulled down the man's pants and sexually assaulted him.

The man reported the assault the next day. Pederson told Willmar police that the man had grabbed him, he told him to stop and nothing more happened. When he was asked if his DNA would be on the man's penis, Pederson said it shouldn't be and agreed to provide a sample.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed the DNA sample in early 2019.

According to court records, the DNA sample tied Pederson to both the Winona County and Kandiyohi County cases of sexual assault.

Pederson is accused of stealing nine firearms from a Kandiyohi County home where he had done some work and had been unhappy with his pay. The homeowner had reported the firearms stolen from his garage in December 2017. He provided descriptions and serial numbers of a number of firearms.

When authorities searched Pederson's home in 2019, according to court records, his wife asked them to remove his numerous firearms, too, as she didn't know their origins or if they were related to criminal activity.

Nine of the guns were identified as those stolen in December 2017.

The homeowner who reported the firearms theft told investigators that Pederson had done some work in the home and had been unhappy with his pay, feeling he should have been paid more.

In Hennepin County, Pederson also faces gross misdemeanor charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and using a surreptitious device to interfere with the privacy of a home, plus two misdemeanor theft charges.

Pederson is accused of placing a hidden camera in a bedroom and a bathroom in a Minnetonka home. Pederson had remodeled a bathroom in the home in early 2018 and had also updated an iPad belonging to the homeowners.

Pederson is alleged to have saved photos of the woman undressing and a video of the couple having sex on his cell phone. The images were found when authorities searched his Kandiyohi County home in 2019.

Also found in Pederson's home were blank checks bearing the couple's names, the woman's Social Security card and checks and documents belonging to other people.

Pederson has an Aug. 3 court date for that case.

