Zanesville begins work on Dug Road repairs, plus restoration of Putnam Hill Park

ZANESVILLE − Bringing a long-closed main artery for Zanesville back to life got started Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking at Putnam Hill Park.

The City of Zanesville announced last summer it had received grant funding for stabilization of Muskingum Avenue, also known as Dug Road. The total project area is approximately 9.6 acres. The consulting civil engineering firm is ADR & Associates of Newark. The project was awarded to Shelly & Sands of Zanesville for a just a bit under $5 million, which was below original project estimates of about $5.5 million.

About 90% of the project cost is coming from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency with $1 million coming from the Ohio Department of Development and $500,000 from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Mayor Don Mason said outside of some money for preliminary design work, no project funding is coming from the city.

"This is a great day for the community, not just one part of our town or another part. It's great for all our community. I've always said the Y Bridge being a confluence of two rivers really brings all three sides of our community together. And, for generations, this park was another one of those icons, a gem of our community that brought everybody together," Mason said while standing near the Putnam Hill Park gazebo. "With Dug Road being closed it created hardships and limitations on so many. It created delayed response times (for first responders), not to mention the safety issues and environmental issues of the river regarding having slippage into the river."

Shelly & Sands will be working on the Dug Road. It is hoped the road will be open to traffic by Thanksgiving, with work on Putnam Hill Park done by May 2025.

This will include a slope cutback that will move back the overlook and parking area. However, material from slope cutback will be used to fill in a ravine and increase usable land at the park. Saunders said this should be done by May 2025.

"We have all this material that was going to have to be hauled off. Here we have a location we can take advantage of it, and not only take advantage of it, but enhance the park," Saunders said as he looked on the area. "It will become a usable part of the park, which it currently wasn't before. We're very excited about that and really feel like this just isn't getting Dug Road open, it's a literal enhancement to this park."

Muskingum Avenue was constructed from 1913 to 1914, following the Great Flood of 1913. It was rehabilitated and improved in 1953. Landslips and falling rocks have been an issue going back to 1965. The roadway has closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic since February 2019, after major road slips forced the city to deem the roadway unsafe. Prior to that, the road averaged about 5,600 vehicles a day. The new design should have the road operational with minimum maintenance for more than 40 years, Mason said.

Third Ward Councilman Todd Ware said the road closure has cut his ward off from vital resources and services. It's a ward where a third of the city's Black citizens live. Ware said having Dug Road open again will alleviate traffic on Pine Street and cutdown on first responder times to those who live in the ward.

"This does so much for Putnam and the people are so happy to have a mayor that really cares about what happens, cares about getting the road fixed, cares about getting the parks done," Ware said in praise of Mason. "We've had all kinds of development since Don Mason has been mayor. I'm happy for that and happy for the people."

Chairman and CEO Clay Graham of Shelly & Sands said they were thrilled to land a project so vital to the city he and his company call home.

"Every now and then, aside from building highways and bridges, you have a chance to do what I say is a transformational project. A project that is so unique, generations after that will look and say 'wow.' This is that kind of project," Graham said. "We've been talking about this for years. Knowing what this could be and growing up in this community as children and knowing what it was then and now what it can be and how it can exceed what even our dreams were back then."

