Zanesville City Jail corrections officers, inmate face charges in alleged altercation

ZANESVILLE — Two Zanesville City Jail corrections officers are facing charges after a restrained inmate was assaulted.

Jason Burkhart, 42, and Robert Dunham, 30, are both charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the prosecutor's office, a city jail inmate spat on the officers on May 23. They restrained the inmate to a chair and put a spit hood over his face, after which each officer allegedly struck him in the head.

The inmate, James Gordon, 40, is also facing charges.

He is charged with harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, attempted harassment with a bodily substance, and menacing.

Prosecutors did not pursue felony assault charges against Burkhart and Dunham.

Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch said in a statement that after reviewing video footage, his office concluded the inmate was struck in the head twice, the chair restraint and spit hood were appropriate responses to the inmate's initial actions, and the inmate's injuries did not constitute serious physical harm as defined by Ohio law.

Zansville Police Chief Tony Coury, who oversees the jail, was unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon. Captain Scott Comstock also could not be reached.

Gordon's defense attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment and more information about what led up to the alleged altercation.

