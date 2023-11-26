Zanesville Civic Chorus and Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah on Dec. 10

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Civic Chorus and Orchestra will present its 94th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah Oratorio at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, at Central Trinity United Methodist Church, 62 S. Seventh St.

The vocal soloists are sopranos Melinda Patterson and Katlyn Border, mezzo soprano Susan Olson, tenor Matthew Pittman and bass Todd Ranney. The production is under the direction of Ann Lillie Briggs and sponsored by the Thursday Music Club.

The concert will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page and later available for viewing on the church's website, centraltrinityumc.com.

Messiah is the world’s most popular sacred choral composition. It was first performed 280 years ago in Dublin, Ireland. Often the composer, George Frederick Handel, would present this composition as a benefit for a charity.

This will be the 22nd year that the program has been funded in advance of the concert by grants and donation. A freewill offering will go to the Southeast Ohio Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville Civic Chorus and Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah