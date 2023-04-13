Zanesville couple sentenced to prison for child abuse

ZANESVILLE - A Zanesville couple was sentenced to a combined 18 years in prison this week for child abuse.

Ryan Norman received 12 years on three second-degree felony counts of endangering children with a prior offense and Wendy Norman received six years on three third-degree felony counts of endangering children.

Due to Ryan's violent history of abusing drugs, women and children, the state requested a sentence between 15 to 18 years.

"These children have already been sentenced to a lifetime sentence of working through the trauma," Assistant Prosecutor Molly Martin said in court.

In October 2021, the children reported the physical and emotional abuse they were suffering to school authorities. Children Services removed the three children from their home that day.

While disclosing their abuse to investigators, the children described nearly two years of maltreatment at their Maysville Pike home.Confined to an attic covered in filth and animal feces, the children often went without eating even when there was food in the house and suffered regular beatings. They told officers that both parents beat them, but Ryan was the main perpetrator. The children described being slapped to the point of bruising. Both parents used a belt to beat the children on their legs, backs and hands, and that Ryan hit them with a wooden stick that caused them to bleed.

The children also spoke of different occasions when Ryan would strangle them.

In addition to the physical abuse, the children were also exposed to their parents' drug abuse. One child recalled her mother treating her head injury from a fall with a Percocet and another time with the parents fed her muffins mixed with marijuana.

The children told investigators how both parents frequently abused Xanax and Percocet. One child reported that the parents took her with them to a drug house and someone pulled out a gun and threatened to kill them.

Ryan and Wendy minimized their actions by blaming them on their drug addicition.

"The belief that drug addiction harms no one but the user is a myth," Prosecutor Ron Welch said. "People continually using drugs and people empowering them to drugs by minimizing the behavior promote a culture that is dangerous to our children, families and community.

“These children have suffered tremendously,” Judge Mark Fleegle said before delivering Ryan Norman’s sentence on Wednesday. “If it wasn’t for (the children's) courage to come forward and report this, it would probably still be going on.”

Information provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville couple sentenced to prison for child abuse