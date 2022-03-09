Zanesville man, 21, standing trial on rape, kidnapping charges

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville man accused of rape is standing trial this week.

Edgar Pierce, 21, is charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping stemming from an incident in November.

According to Muskingum County prosecutors, Pierce held someone down in his home and raped them.

The act of pinning down a person to a point where they could not move resulted in the kidnapping charge.

The prosecution called several witnesses to testify in court this week.

The lead detective on the case, two deputies who responded, and medical personnel that treated the patient at the hospital gave testimonies corroborating evidence of the rape.

An emergency department sexual assault nurse examiner who examined the patient testified in court, as well as physicians who treated the patient.

A police interview video following Pierce's arrest was also shown in court.

In the video, he said he logged into a social media account belonging to the victim, where he saw photos of her sent to another individual. He admitted in the video to pinning the victim down and sexual contact.

The trial was expected to be complete by the end of Wednesday.

