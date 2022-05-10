Zanesville man, 34, will spend at least seven years in prison on vehicular assault charge

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville man will spend at least seven years in prison after a drunken driving incident and left his passenger injured.

Todd Mayle, 34, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.

This week, he was sentenced to seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest on April 5.

He was found responsible for drunkenly crashing his car and causing injury to his passenger last fall. Prosecutors said he was trying to ramp the railroad tracks near State Street in Zanesville.

He reportedly told investigators at the scene of the crash that his passenger was the driver, but witnesses disproved that.

Mayle failed to appear for his first sentencing date. A warrant was issued for his arrest ahead of his hearing this week.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Todd Mayle going to prison for drunken driving, injuring passenger