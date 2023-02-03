Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping toddler

ZANESVILLE − A 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children.On Friday, James McCormick pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.Those charges came as a result of a joint investigation involving the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.Prosecutor Ron Welch explained in court that in November, investigators executed a search warrant at McCormick’s home, seizing a hard drive containing more than 2,000 images of child sexual abuse material, including photos and videos.McCormick admitted to possessing such images, but initially denied sexually assaulting any children.After a forensic examination of the hard drive, the FBI found video clips showing McCormick orally and digitally raping a child after removing her diaper.“The guilty plea entered today does not undo what has happened to the victim, but it gives our office the ability to argue for this defendant to never walk free again,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said.Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted prior to sentencing at a later date.McCormick is being held in jail without bond.

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

