Zanesville man gets 10 years in prison for dealing meth

COSHOCTON − A Zanesville man accused of drug dealing was sentenced Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Attorney Edward Itayim with client Jason Kirk of Zanesville Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Kirk was sentenced to 10 years in prison mandatory for trafficking methamphetamine, a first-degree felony. The amount was a bit more than a pound.

Jason A. Kirk, 47, was indicted in April with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, from an incident on April 10. The amount was 453.94 grams, or a bit more than one pound, according to court records.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported Kirk and Herbert G. Newton Jr., also of Zanesville, were taken into custody following a buy-bust operation on Ohio 16, near Franklin Township Road 287. A sentencing hearing for Newton is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Kirk entered a guilty plea to the charge on Nov. 21. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to not oppose a pre-sentence investigation or object to bond. It also agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison with defense counsel free to argue a different disposition.

Kirk was sentenced to an indefinite term of 10 to 15 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory. He was granted 12 days of credit for local incarceration. He must serve a mandatory two to five years of post release control. Attorney Edward Itayim asked for a prison reporting date after Christmas, which Batchelor denied.

Itayim said his client did not have a criminal history and has been exemplary while out on bond, being off drugs for eight months after admittedly being an addict for 20 years.

"From the very beginning, he's been remorseful and holding himself accountable for this," Itayim said. "He's been very respectful throughout the entire process. He understands this is very significant and very serious and he's going to be punished. But, based on the facts and his history and what he's done since being charged and out on bond, has been pretty remarkable."

Assistant Prosecutor Ben Hall agreed the case was remarkable, but not in the way Itayim inferred.

"It's remarkable that a person with no prior felony criminal record had access to a pound of methamphetamine. It's remarkable he made the decision to take a pound of methamphetamine and bring it into this community," Hall said.

Kirk told Batchelor he's not the person he was eight months ago. He has two children and would like to see them graduate from high school. He didn't think his children should be punished for his errors.

"I'm not that same person I was then," Kirk said of when he was arrested.

Batchelor told Kirk his efforts on pre-trial supervision were laudable. However, when Kirk talked about his children, Batchelor couldn't help but think of the children in Coshocton who could have been effected by the hundreds of doses of meth Kirk was bringing into the community.

"What about the children who live in Coshocton County? How many lives were going to be ruined because of those hundreds and hundreds of doses of methamphetamine you brought in," Batchelor said. "Even the fact that you had access to a pound of methamphetamine strongly suggests this was not your first foray into the world of drug dealing. Now this is the only charge before the court, but it is significant."

